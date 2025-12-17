THE sounds of the season are being heard across Belfast city centre as part of Belfast City Council’s festive animation programme.

Local musicians and bands will be bringing their talents to the city’s streets and serenading shoppers and revellers with free gigs and pop-up performances at outdoor venues on selected dates before Christmas Day.

The music programme, 'Under a Christmas Sky', is curated by Snow Water and includes brass bands, soloists, choirs, harpists, carol singers, NI Music Prize winners and a special Chordblossom festive showcase at City Hall.

All the performances are free and take place every Thursday and Friday, 5.30pm-7.30pm, and every Saturday and Sunday, 2pm-5pm, with full details and venues at belfastcity.gov.uk/Christmas

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “As a UNESCO City of Music, we have some amazing talent on our doorstep and we’re pleased to provide a platform for their skills, while creating some seasonal cheer for visitors.

“The festive season is now in full swing and there’s still plenty of time to come in and enjoy all that the city has to offer this Christmas – from our cosy Winter’s Den with Santa’s post office, gift wrap workshops and other free family activities, to our brilliant local markets and the ever-popular Belfast Christmas Market at City Hall.

“Council recognises the importance of the festive season to our local businesses and venues and has invested an additional £50,000 this year to boost our seasonal offering with plenty to see and do, including this line-up of free music performances.”

Other free activity supported by council includes pop-up theatre performances, a fire and light show, walkabout Christmas characters and salsa dancing at Grand Central Station.

Additional Christmas lighting has also been added to Ann Street, Arthur Street, Bank Square and Bridge Street, while the city’s three Business Improvement Districts have also been supported with lighting in their areas.

Safer Neighbourhood Officers have added extra patrol hours as the shops open later, supporting shoppers and retailers to feel safe and welcome, while Translink’s late night bus services – part-funded by Council – are making it easier for people to get home safely.

St George’s Market is welcoming shoppers and visitors as usual on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for gift and food ideas, with the last market taking place on Sunday, December 21.

Smithfield Market is also open on Sundays throughout December too – 1pm to 6pm – alongside its usual Monday to Saturday opening times (9.30am to 5.30pm).

For more information on what’s on in Belfast city centre this festive season, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/Christmas