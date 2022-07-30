New Belfast Hills initiative links youth to nature's bounty

A COLLABORATION between the Belfast Hills Partnership and Ulster Wildlife will use nature to connect young people and increase their physical and mental health.

Breedon Ireland, a construction company formed from the amalgamation of Whitemountain Quarries, Lagan Asphalt and Lagan Materials, has invested £45,000 through a programme with the Belfast Hills Partnership.

The £45,000 investment will be spent over four years on the Wild Youth project.

The Wild Youth project is aimed at 11-25-year-olds from areas across the Belfast Hills district. The project, in partnership with Ulster Wildlife, will engage with schools and youth groups across the area, which spans from Lisburn to Newtownabbey. The funding allows the charity to employ a full-time member of staff to engage directly with schools and youth groups.

If you are looking for tracking signs for Common Lizards here's one I found yesterday at Slievenacloy in the Belfast Hills - a recently shed skin. (Although, to be honest, you're probably more likely to find a lizard if you are looking that closely!) pic.twitter.com/mvS7XCsSqh — Philip🦎@EcotrakNI 🇺🇦 (@EcotrakNI) July 21, 2022

Lizzy Pinkerton, Belfast Hills Partnership Scheme Manager, said: “The support of the National Lottery Community Fund and Breedon is so important to the wider community across the span of the Belfast Hills.

"In the wake of the pandemic, we know mental health is at crisis point for many young people. We hope by using the therapy of nature and the outdoors that we can achieve positive impact for schools, youth groups and aspiring young leaders in our communities”.

Russell Drew, Environment and Estates Manager at Breedon Ireland, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Belfast Hills Partnership to bring a project to life that will impact so many young people from the communities that we personally live and work in. We hope to get out into the hills with our own team to see the project in real life in the coming months to experience the positive impact nature can have on all of us”.