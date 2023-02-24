Belfast construction giant targeted by the same hackers that targeted Royal Mail

A BELFAST construction company – which is one of the largest in the North – has been targeted in a sophisticated cyberattack by the same group which recently targeted Royal Mail.

Lagan Specialist Contracting Group (SCG), who are based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, confirmed they had been targeted by a cyberattack.

Lagan SCG is one of the biggest construction groups in the North and include several companies including H&J Martin, FK Lowry and Charles Brand.

The type of attack used by the hacking group is ‘Ransomware’ which is a software which is often unknowingly downloaded into a company’s system through accidentally clicking on a link or through fake emails which ask a user to enter their company username and password. The software is sophisticated and designed to fool all but the most careful eyes with those who enter the information often not knowing they have been hacked until it is too late.

Once the hacking group have access to the company network they will encrypt and shut down their systems and demand payment. Sometimes the groups threaten to sell on company information to other parties on the dark web if payments are not made in time.

The group LockBit have been named as being behind the recent attack on Royal Mail which caused a wave of problems and they are also known to have targeted Indian chemical and Argentinian oil and gas companies.

The group are also known to have targeted Dublin-based financial group Ion Trading who paid a ransom to the hackers.

A spokesperson for Lagan SCG said: "The company has experienced a recent cyber incident. We have concluded our investigation, engaged with the relevant authorities and kept employees and clients aware of matters.

“Our businesses continue to trade as normal. Events of this nature are unfortunately increasingly common. We will continue to implement robust security controls to further ensure the safety of our systems’.