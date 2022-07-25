Belfast should bid to host Eurovision in 2023

CELEBRATION: Belfast could host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after it was announced that the UK will take up hosting duties from winners Ukraine

SDLP Councillor Séamas De Faoite has formally written to the Chief Executive of Belfast City Council to request that the city bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest after it was announced that the UK will take over the duty from this year's winners, Ukraine.

The song contest, has been organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union since 1956 and is beamed into millions of homes around the world. Ireland has recorded the most wins in the history of the contest with seven winners and the contest has brought fame to Johnny Logan, Dana and Linda Martin, amongst other.

The extravaganza is also famous for its half-time acts which have gone on to become global sensations, such as Riverdance.

Speaking to belfastmedia.com Cllr De Faoite said that this is the perfect opportunity to bring in tourism revenue to the city after the economic impact of the pandemic.

"We have seen with previous host cities that this is a huge opportunity to promote the potential of the place," he said "We would end up with thousands of tourists visiting the city for the finals and semi-finals, given the fact that we had two years of the tourism potential being limited by the pandemic, it would be a great way to show that Belfast is back with a bang."

Ok - time to make the best possible case for this to come to Belfast! City bids will open soon - I’m writing to our Council Chief Executive today following previous letter from @AntoFlynnser and I, to call for a Belfast bid. #BelfastForEurovision https://t.co/45GwtFC3Sy — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) July 25, 2022

Cllr De Faoite also said that this would be a great opportunity to show that Belfast and the North of Ireland is still a place that is welcoming to Europe post-Brexit.

"What is more European than getting people together for a big, camp song contest?" he joked.

"This would demonstrate to the European community that we are still very much wanting to be part of the European family and that we are an open and welcoming place to people from across Europe and the rest of the world."

While Ukraine won this year's competition, the ongoing conflict means that they are unable to host the contest. The EBU have said that their win will be reflected through next years contest including in the logo and the event itself.

Cllr De Faoite added that this would be a great opportunity to continue to demonstrate our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"Belfast has really stepped up to the mark in terms of the response that we have offered to the people who were fleeing Ukraine at the start of the war and also now with the support we are offering to those arriving as refugees.

"I am not in any way trying to suggest that our two conflicts are similar but we are a society that has come through conflict and we are well aware of the pain and suffering that people go through.

"We have an understanding of the horror and pain that the Ukrainian people are going through at the moment and we would do our very best to acknowledge that and ensure they are celebrated."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "Any decision around Belfast City Council making a bid to host the Eurovision event is a matter for Elected Members."