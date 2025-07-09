Leisure Centre workers vote for industrial action over summer

MEMBERS of Unite and NIPSA employed at Belfast’s municipal leisure centres have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action.

The ballot followed a dispute with Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) to agree the workforce’s pay claim. The company is contracted by Belfast City council to manage its outsourced leisure centres and gyms.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is a disgrace that leisure workers at Belfast leisure centres are earning far less than workers doing the same job in neighbouring councils. The council’s decision to outsource services to GLL has proven disastrous not just for workers who are underpaid and overstretched but for the public who have endured hikes on charges.

"Because of the outsourcing of leisure services by Belfast City Council, pay for workers at leisure centres has fallen considerably behind that for leisure workers employed by other councils in Northern Ireland. Workers are seeking an additional one pound an hour pay increase this year which will reduce the pay differential with other leisure workers."

The unions have also contacted GLL to clarify that they stood ready to commence negotiations to resolve the pay dispute at any time.

NIPSA spokesperson Janette Murdock added: “Belfast City Council is the biggest council in Northern Ireland but its leisure workers have the worst pay in the region. GLL’s unreasonable refusal has led to this industrial dispute and potential for a sharp escalation over the summer.

"The unions jointly contacted GLL on Friday (July 4) to confirm our readiness to enter negotiations at any time. That said, GLL should be under no illusions as to our members’ collective determination to close the pay chasm that has opened since Belfast council outsourced leisure services.”

In the run up to this ballot, both unions reported a surge in leisure workers signing up for membership.