BELFAST City Council and Comhaltas have today announced the key city centre venues that will host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this summer.

As Belfast tunes up to hold the iconic event for the first time – from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August 2026 – organisers have also launched an open call for artists to perform on the festival’s main outdoor stage.

The Gig Rig, the beating heart of the Fleadh, will be located at Belfast City Hall, providing a feast of free performances from both big-name acts and emerging talent, as well as the event’s opening and closing ceremonies.

With just over 200 days to go, applications are now being sought from traditional musicians, emerging artists, youth groups, community ensembles and innovative collaborations which reflect the festival’s traditions, push creative boundaries and showcase Belfast’s diversity. Artists interested in applying to perform on the Gig Rig stage can find out more on www.fleadhcheoil.ie where an application form and eligibility criteria will be live until 31 January.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, has welcomed the opportunity and is encouraging individuals and groups to get involved.

The Lord Mayor said: “In bringing Fleadh to Belfast this year, we want to deliver an experience that welcomes everyone, and the Gig Rig will play a key part in sharing the richness, diversity and energy of traditional music from all cultures and the contemporary interpretations inspired by it.

"This open call offers musicians from a range of backgrounds the opportunity to perform on the event’s main stage, creating a space where tradition meets innovation and where communities can come together through music and performance. With a range of world-class performance spaces and specialist musical settings in our city, Belfast is providing Fleadh with venues that reflect and complement the nature of the festival but also showcase what we can offer as a city for events of this size and scale.”

Other key venues announced today include the Ulster Hall and Waterfront Hall. These well-known performance settings will provide a stage for competitors from across the world to perform in a range of competition categories. Viewed as the festival’s pinnacle competition, the top-tier senior céilí bands will compete in the ICC Belfast on the final Sunday of the event.

Scoil Éigse, another essential part of the Fleadh, will be held in the new Ulster University campus. This week of intensive tuition and fun-filled sessions helps young musicians learn from the genre’s best musicians and teachers. The MAC, one of Belfast’s leading contemporary arts spaces, will also feature as a venue.

Niall McClean, Chairperson of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, said: “We’re delighted to mark the start of 2026 by sharing the superb range of venues that will host Belfast’s first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Locating the Gig Rig at City Hall is particularly apt as this main stage places free music, song and dance in the heart of the city across the eight days. Through the launch of the Gig Rig application process, we are also providing a wide range of musicians, singers and dancers with the opportunity to be part of the Fleadh. This is such a unique opportunity. Performing at the Fleadh is always a special experience and we encourage groups and performers to apply now to be part of this shared celebration.”

Plans are well underway to deliver a vibrant Fleadh, working in partnership with cultural organisations and community groups, organisers are developing a programme of cultural events that will celebrate music, arts and heritage across the city including live music performances, family-friendly activities, and community-led initiatives. This will include the opportunity for Belfast residents to put forward their creative ideas for the Fleadh as part of the council’s annual Bank of Ideas initiative, which will see successful suggestions supported by funding, if voted for by other citizens.

With at least 800,000 visitors expected in the city this August, engagement sessions will take place between now and spring, inviting communities, businesses and cultural groups to come along and find out more about what’s in store, how to get involved and how to plan ahead, including for road closures.

Further information will be shared by Belfast City Council and its city and statutory partners when the detail is confirmed. Dates and times for the public and stakeholder information sessions will be made available on the council’s website and social media channels. Volunteer Now are also recruiting for a range of volunteers, with full training provided. Details are available at www.fleadhcheoil.ie