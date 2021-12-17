'Belfast Stories' £100m landmark tourism project set to transform city’s future

BELFAST STORIES: Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, Suzanne Wylie (Chief Executive of Belfast City Council) and Richard Williams (Chief Executive of NI Screen), at the Bank of Ireland building in Royal Avenue

A TRANSFORMATIVE multi-million-pound tourism attraction in the heart of Belfast city centre has been announced, following the signing of the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) earlier this week.

The landmark £100million Belfast Stories development is Belfast’s flagship project – one of seven projects included in the BRCD’s tourism and regeneration plan.

#BelfastStories will be a gateway destination for visitors to Belfast & NI & reflect our wider ambitions for our city. Options for renewable energy solutions & a green rooftop park are being considered to make the building sustainable & climate-resilient & a leader in its field. pic.twitter.com/lUVBhy6EqY — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) December 17, 2021

Due to open in 2028, elements of the new visitor attraction will be housed in one of Belfast’s most beloved heritage buildings, the art deco former Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue, which has been acquired by Belfast City Council for the project, along with the surrounding 4,000sq metres site.

The listed building will be restored and the space around it developed as part of the transformative regeneration project that will tell the stories of Belfast, the people and the place through a new interactive visitor experience. It will also include a new state-of-the-art multi-screen cultural film centre and vibrant public spaces for events and ongoing programming.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Kate Nicholl said the announcement marked a “significant moment” for the city and its future.

Lord Mayor @KateNicholl says today's #BelfastStories announcement is a “significant moment”. As well as investing in our heritage & people, it will create new jobs, support our cultural sector, regenerate surrounding neighbourhoods & offer new opportunities for local tourism. pic.twitter.com/t9MBnmNEwM — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) December 17, 2021

“This is hugely exciting news for the city and I think today’s announcement marks a significant moment in our progress as a city, and the journey we have been on for the last number of years to tell the story of Belfast on a global stage,” she said.

“Belfast Stories will reflect the unique spirit of our city through a variety of media and immersive experiences. It will drive culture-led regeneration across the city, giving us the opportunity to put the people of Belfast and their stories at its heart.

“It’s an investment, not just in monetary terms, but in our people and the generations to come, and an important investment in our heritage and in our future. This is a hugely positive news story for the city and will reap benefits not just for our tourism sector, but in the creation of new jobs and regenerating communities. The project is not just about the city centre however – we will also be connecting it to the development of neighbourhood tourism.”

Another ambition of the project is to be a sustainable, zero carbon, climate resilient exemplar for the city and region. Options for renewable energy solutions including the feasibility of geothermal energy sources are currently being explored.

A green rooftop urban park is also being considered as part of the early project plans offering panoramic views across the city.

Councillor Nicholl added: “It is incumbent upon us to consider how new developments in the city can be sustainable as we look at ways of addressing climate change. This new facility will use the latest technology and that will also extend to how it is operated, with the environment in mind. We want Belfast Stories to be a shining example of what our future city can be, and one our future generations can be proud of.”

The new film centre will showcase the best visual storytelling from NI and around the world as well as supporting the skills and talents of local artists, supporting sector growth.

It will also provide important access to Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive, allowing visitors to explore our rich screen history and authentic local stories, all facilitated by a year-round programme of talks and interactive events.