Belfast Zoo to 'phase out' elephants from future animal collection plan

BELFAST Zoo says it has made the "very difficult decision" to phase out elephants from the zoo’s future animal collection plan.

The Bellevue site is currently home to two Asian elephants, Dhunja and Yhetto.

Both were rescued from the circus and logging trade respectively and the zoo has provided a sanctuary for older non-breeding female elephants in recent years.

The Zoo, which is run by Belfast City Council says their elephants will be transferred to another zoo in the 'near future'.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "The animals in our care at Belfast Zoo change regularly, reflecting our unwavering commitment to conservation. Our collection plans are regularly reviewed and consider a range of factors including conservation status, habitat requirements, resources, public engagement and strategic direction.

"The very difficult decision has been made to phase out elephants from the zoo’s future animal collection plan.

"Dhunja and Yhetto will be transferred together to another zoo in future, and we are working closely with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria to identify the best possible new home for them.

"Belfast Zoo continues to meet all animal welfare standards and provide the highest level of care for this endangered species. Visitors can continue to see the elephants while they remain at their Cave Hill home.”