WATCH: Bella Vita on Dublin Road has become a Mecca for lovers of Italian cuisine

WITH an extensive menu it is easy to see why Bella Vita won the 2020 TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award.

Taking a look at their reviews, customers have been raving about the vast array of flavours on offer, with many expressing their desire to return.

The restaurant is only one of a handful of places in the city to operate a Bring Your Own policy which means you can choose to have your favourite vino or beer with your meal and not get stung with bar prices as we ease back into life dining out.

Bella Vita has a five star food hygiene rating so you can be rest assured that you are in safe hands when it comes to dining in their restaurant.

And as the better weather approaches, the outdoor terrace is the perfect location to soak up some sunshine while you enjoy one of their famous breakfast or lunch items which have recently returned to the menu.

This restaurant is truly a hidden gem and if you are planning a visit, it is recommended that you call ahead to book a table.



33 Dublin Rd

Belfast

BT2 7HD

02890234621