BEST OF THE WEST 2022: Specsavers have you in their sights for Best of the West

WITH Best of the West now just a month away, the Best of the West gala event is in sight for everyone involved at Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists at the Park Centre.

This year, we’re celebrating the West Belfast community’s inspirational and ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and Specsavers are delighted to be involved once again in this year's event, which takes place at the stunning new St Colmgall’s School venue on July 1.



Last year Specsavers celebrated ten years of service to the West Belfast community. From small beginnings and staff numbers, the store has grown significantly over the past ten years and provides a range of services from expert eye tests, eye health and hearing.



Having started off with just 12 staff, they now have 30 staff with two four test rooms.

The store also remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic which helped take the pressure off the NHS for eye care and the recovery period has seen things return to some sort of normality for staff and customers alike.



Speaking about their pride at being sponsors of Best of the West 2022, Store Director, Matthew McKenny, said: "It is a fantastic awards ceremony. We have been involved almost from the very start.



"It is a great way of recognising and rewarding the great work within the community.

"As one of the local opticians in West Belfast, Best of the West really aligns with our goals and values."



Matthew is also looking forward to the main event, following the worst of the pandemic.

"It is long overdue. To get together and recognise the work that has been going on and have a celebration for it is brilliant. I can't wait for the night. Even to be shortlisted is fantastic. To everyone involved, I would say, enjoy the night and best of luck to all nominees."



Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists, Unit 6, The Park Centre, Donegall Road, Belfast BT12 6HN. Tel: 028 9026 8680. Check out their website here.