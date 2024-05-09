Best of the West growing bigger this year with Natural World Products

BEST OF THE WEST: Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager for Natural World Products, with Conor McParland from Belfast Media at Colin Allotments

WITH nominations well underway for Best of the West 2024, Natural World Products are proud be involved once again.

Natural World Products are sponsoring this year’s 'Best Community Garden' at this year’s Best of the West award ceremony.

The local company – best at Glenside Road – was founded over 30 years ago and is now Ireland’s leading recycler of organics.

As well as specialising in products produced from the best-in-class recycling process, they have a dedicated Community Outreach Team committed to supporting growing and sustainability projects in local communities.

The aim is to educate young people and other stakeholders as to the wide-ranging benefits of the effective recycling of organics.

The company is a critical part of Ireland’s circular and bioeconomy working to effect change and deliver sustainable long-term outcomes that help address the challenges of climate change.

Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager for Natural World Products, said: "We support a lot of community growing initiatives in West Belfast and we are delighted to sponsor a new award 'Best Community Garden' at this year's Best of the West Awards.

"All our community growing projects use our peat-free compost. We support biodiversity and use horticulture to promote positive mental health.

"We want to hear from projects who are going above and beyond for their local community."

This year's Best of the West Awards will take place on Friday, June 21 at Balmoral Hotel.

You can nominate your favourite across a range of categories here.