Best of the West winner Úna Méabh set to take Irish language business to new level

A FORMER West Belfast teacher turned businesswoman is set to take her Irish language business to the next level as she breaks into the wholesale market and prepares to take on her first member of staff.

After spotting a gap in the market, Úna Méabh O’Hanlon followed her passion for the Irish language to start Connect the Dots Design, an award-winning Irish card and stationery business in 2017. Úna Méabh's success was recognised when she won 'Best Entrepreneur' in the Andersonstown News' Best of the West Awards in June of this year.

Now she’s taking this award-winning Irish card and stationery business, based at Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, to the next level, growing her range quickly.

“Everything was very traditional and that wasn’t what I was looking for. So I designed my own and that soon began a hobby as I created different cards and drawings, which people asked if they could buy,” said Úna Méabh.

“I used to drive past Innovation Factory every day on my way to work but never imagined I’d have my own business here. I had been selling cards on Etsy and pouring all my love and free time into my designs. It was so overwhelming to turn in my notice in late 2020. It was scary but really a huge relief as it took me so long to make this decision."

I've designed some more digital stickers. These bundles contain 30 digital stickers have a mix of short positive feedback phrases and simple wow statements. Pop a bit of colour into your online pupil feedback. https://t.co/BekuxzgS6k pic.twitter.com/WmeYbDN6Gp — Úna Méabh O'Hanlon (@unameabh) January 24, 2021

For several years, Úna Méabh worked from home but as the business grew, she ran out of storage space and could only print small quantities of her products. She needed an office to expand and as soon as she came into Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road she knew it was the right place for Connect the Dots to grow.

Having her own office, means she has been able to change her business model, carrying a larger stock and a bigger range of products. By scaling up, this has helped to reduce her per unit costs. The flexible space at Innovation Factory means she can also grow as quickly as needed, upsizing to a larger office to accommodate new staff and products.

“My dream is to have cards and other products in every county in Ireland. I’ve attended wholesale trade shows and I know I will make this a reality,” she added.

“Anyone I hire, will need to be fully fluent in Irish so that they can provide the same service level that I provide. It’s really exciting for me to think that perhaps I will be giving jobs to some of the pupils I used to teach in school.”