MÁLA POIST: Student accommodation taking precedent over Carrick Hill homes

HOW inner-North Belfast is changing. Once clear skies in front of us, now replaced with modern architecture, i.e University of Ulster with its multi-storey blocks of high-rise student accommodation.

Some sites that were earmarked for traditional family homes have now gone. Students taking precedence over 4,000 people on the waiting list for housing in North Belfast for many years on end.

Opposite St Patrick’s Church in Donegall Street is a vacant piece of land that was in 2004 earmarked for traditional family homes and a few apartments, now to be replaced by high-rise student accommodation, just like Fredrick Street that is now a multi-storey car-park for Ulster University.

Nelson Street was another social housing site lost to student accommodation. As well as this two more ten-storey blocks for students in Stephen Street, one of which has been completed, the other is going through the planning process. Our association has strongly objected to this as we have done before and will continue to do when it affects the Carrick Hill community and the housing list of North Belfast.

There are three remaining sites within the Carrick Hill area, sites which we thought we had an agreement on with the support of political parties, only once again this has been turned on its head. Little Donegall Street car-park was originally phase two of the modern family homes on the front of Carrick Hill, second was the small Arko site, which was also earmarked for social housing again supported by political parties, Housing Executive and Choice Housing Association. Belfast City Council owned the first site and the Department for Communities the second site and the North Queen Street/Carrick Hill car-park.

On the North Street site, a hotel, supermarket and a nursery were proposed. This development would have gone a long way to creating employment for the area plus a softening of the current interface as the Carrick Hill health centre has done from its erection serving both communities. However, in the wisdom of both Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities they have done an about turn and have now included all three sites in the Inner North West Masterplan, with the result of the sites being put out to five housing associations for their interest with a proviso that there will be a mixture of social, private and affordable homes, a far cry from the original proposals.

Our Housing Association has already responded stating maximum put back of apartments on all sites. It is worth noting that Belfast City Council had bought a vacant site in Lower North Belfast, opposite the Grove swimmers then after a period of time declared it surplus to requirements. They then sold it on to Grove Housing Association who in turn will build 30 traditional family homes. However, when it comes to an area like Carrick Hill, where there is urgent need, they shift the goalposts.

As for the Department for Communities, basically the same – first a hotel, supermarket and nursery, then nothing. Perhaps another multi-storey apartment block. Right across Belfast, hotels and traditional family homes are being built but here in Carrick Hill, another ten-storey student block has just been completed in Stephen Street and why not – after all, this is only Carrick Hill.

If any of the housing associations who have an interest in the three sites have the same thoughts as the first one, maximum put back of apartments then God help us! This would be a clear indication that they have learned nothing from the past. Unity Flats, Divis Flats and with the Housing Executive now embarking on a demolition of the New Lodge Flats, in fact all their high-rise stock.

If this is the thinking of both Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities as a solution to the housing crisis that besets North Belfast, God help us! Let us be abundantly clear it is not a solution but only another demolition campaign for the future generation of our children.

Frank Dempsey,

Carrick Hill Residents' Association

