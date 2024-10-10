Bi-lingual traffic signs and road markings to be introduced on the Falls Road

BI-LINGUAL traffic signs are set to be introduced on the Falls Road as part of a pilot scheme announced by Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd.

The Gaeltacht Quarter scheme will see bi-lingual traffic signs and road markings installed between the Springfield Road and Whiterock Road. A scoping survey has identified 93 upright traffic signs and 35 worded road markings. The majority of signs and markings relate to bus lanes, with the remainder being a mix of mainly parking and direction signs.

Minister John O'Dowd said: “The Gaeltacht Quarter is an ideal location for this pilot. Traffic signs and road markings in this area will soon be in both Irish and English which will complement the use of these languages by other businesses and organisations in the Gaeltacht Quarter.

We are delighted thatthe Gaeltacht Quarter will have dual language Irish and English road signage.



"Visibility of the Irish Language in the public realm is vital in promoting, understanding & building awareness of our shared language. #Gaeilge pic.twitter.com/WNVxd4J4dG — ForbairtFeirste (@Ffeirste) October 10, 2024

"I believe this is a positive development which demonstrates my support for Irish as a living language used daily by this thriving community.”

Forbairt Feirste Project Manager Piarais Mac Alastair said: “We are delighted that after many years of campaigning, the Gaeltacht Quarter will have dual language Irish and English road signage – the first of its kind in the North. This will be a catalyst for a wider rollout of dual language road signage across the North where demand for dual language provision is ever increasing.

"Visibility of the Irish language in the public realm is vital in promoting, understanding and building awareness of our shared language. This is a positive first step in ensuring that the Irish language is visible in all our public transport network and we look forward to working with the Minister and his department in the coming months and years to further develop this dual language provision.”

🙌🏼 Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced bilingual traffic signage will be erected in the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast.



D'fhógair an Aire Bonneagair, John O'Dowd go bhfuil comharthaíocht dhátheangach le cur in airde i gCeathrú Ghaeltachta Bhéal Feirste. pic.twitter.com/UAsfu78JBX — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) October 10, 2024

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan welcomed the announcement.

“It’s great news that Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd has today announced a pilot scheme which will see bi-lingual traffic signage and road markings erected in parts of the Gaeltacht Quarter," said the Sinn Féin man.

“Irish is flourishing throughout West Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter and indeed right across the island with record numbers of people choosing to learn the Irish language. This scheme will be a boost to the energetic revival of the language, as well as helping to continue with the positive transformation of West Belfast."