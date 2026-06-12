THE culmination of the Antrim schools' GAA cup finals saw a fantastic double success for Bunscoil Phobal Feirste after defeating St Anne's in the hurling final and camogie 'B' final against Our Lady Queen of Peace, while Holy Trinity pipped Holy Child in the Camogie 'A' final at Rossa Park.

Bunscoil Phobail Feirste clinched a hurling win over St Anne's

Belfast Schools Hurling Final

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste 1-8

St Anne's 2-4

The victorious Bunscoil Phobal Feirste managed to defeat St Anne's by a single point with an epic final at Rossa Park.

The boys managed to rally and strike some crucial scores on the Shaws Road, with a late rally from St Anne's keeping them very much alive in the tie, but the Roscoil Park side managed to withstand and clinch a victory.

Belfast Schools Camogie 'B' Final

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste 3-1

Our Lady Queen of Peace 1-2

The school's camogs emerged victorious over Our Lady Queen of Peace in the Camogie 'B' final and clinched a great double trophy lift for the pupils.

Holy Trinity team who won the camogie 'A' final

Belfast Schools Camogie 'A' Final

Holy Trinity 2-8

Holy Child 2-2

Holy Trinity managed to clinch the Camogie 'A' Cup final after a terrific battle on the park with Holy Child. Well done to all involved and another terrific year with Belfast schools competing in Gaelic Games.