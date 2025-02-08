Fáilte mhór as bilingual signage is rolled out in Gaeltacht Quarter

FÁILTE: Sinn Féin councillors Séanna Walsh and Róis-Máire Donnelly at a new sign in Brittons Drive in the Gaeltacht Quarter

THE erection of bilingual street signage in both Irish and English across West Belfast's Gaeltacht Quarter has been welcomed.

More than 300 Irish language street signs are being erected in the Falls area after approval from Belfast City Council last year.

Sinn Féin councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said: “This initiative was first proposed back in March 2023, and it’s fantastic to see the signage now erected in parts of West Belfast.

“Irish is flourishing throughout the Gaeltacht Quarter and indeed right across the island with record numbers of people choosing to learn the language.

“This scheme will be a boost to the energetic revival of the language, as well as helping to continue with the positive transformation of West Belfast."

Sinn Féin councillor Séanna Walsh stressed that it was important for young people in the Ceathrú Gaeltachta that the Irish language is part of their everyday lives.

“This small initiative helps normalise Irish across our city by giving it visibility," he added. "For school kids, it’s no longer just for the classroom but now part of their everyday lives.

“Sinn Féin will continue working hard to promote the Irish language and to improve its visibility across the north.”