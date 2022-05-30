Bilingual street signs erected in Springfield and Clonard

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has welcomed the erection of bilingual street signs in the Springfield Road and Clonard area.

Cllr Canavan said that bilingual signage is something that should be embraced.

“It is great to see that Belfast City Council has recently erected bilingual street signs in Forest Street and Fort Street," she said.

"Most of Clonard and the Springfield Road area now have Irish language street signs.

“The erection of bilingual street signs is something that should be embraced.

“The inclusion of Irish language street names in the area will add to the cultural richness and history of the area. It is great to see that there is a growing demand for bilingual street signs in West Belfast and beyond."

Cllr Canavan paid tribute to those local residents who are campaigning to have the Irish language included on street signs.

"I would encourage anyone else who wishes to have bilingual signage erected in their area to contact Belfast City Council or their local councillor to begin the process," she added.