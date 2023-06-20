Green packaging company invest £47m into West Belfast creating 169 jobs

A REVOLUTIONARY green packaging manufacturer has made a multi-million-pound investment in West Belfast.

Biopax Limited, based in Springvale Business Park, will create 169 jobs over the next four years with further investment planned in a second phase.

Occupying the 70,000 sq foot at the former Caterpillar factory – which is about to be expanded on an 8.4-acre site – Biopax produces bespoke packaging and labels, both printed and unprinted for the food service, retail, distribution and beverage sectors.

Owned by local entrepreneur Dr Terry Cross, the man behind Hinch Distillery and formerly Delta Print at Kennedy Way, the Biopax business will be led by Liam O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Director, and Greg Prescott, General Manager.

Terry after he bought the plant back in November 2021

Dr Terry Cross said: “Biopax was born out of a passion to develop a truly green solution for today’s packaging needs. The company has invested significantly in research and development and the best green technology which along with our in-house expertise will enable collaborative solutions to be delivered to our customers. We are confident that the company understands the current market and the high growth potential.

“We know that this will bring huge economic benefits to Northern Ireland. It will help revolutionise consumer packaging solutions in the UK and Europe by promoting a circular economy in fibre packaging and reducing landfill waste and the release of harmful chemicals into our ecosystem.

“We are delighted to be able to create this forward-thinking environmentally-focused business right here in Belfast, and tap into the local talent while creating job opportunities in an economically deprived part of the city. We thank Invest NI for its continued support, advice and guidance in helping us turn this investment into a reality.”

Invest NI is supporting Biopax with the creation of 169 jobs and has offered it advice and guidance on Research and Development and how to increase exports. Recruitment is underway, with 45 of the jobs already in place.

Mel Chittock, Interim CEO of Invest NI said: “This major investment will bring the former Caterpillar site back to life with a state-of-the-art factory and machinery. 169 jobs will be created in West Belfast across a range of functions including design, printing, production, sales and finance. Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £5.7million annually in salaries to the NI economy. Importantly, there will be opportunities for local people through apprenticeships, training, and re-skilling. This is excellent news for West Belfast and for Northern Ireland.

“Biopax’s proposition in developing polyethylene-free carton board, label and wrap solutions will assist with the drive to a net-zero carbon future. A prime example of the Department for the Economy’s 10X Vision in action. Coupling this with the benefits of dual market access which NI manufacturers now uniquely benefit from, will offer companies like Biopax significant opportunities to increase exports to the EU. I look forward to seeing it drive its ambitious strategy to grow and increase its exports to the EU and beyond.”

Terry Cross showing American legislators around the new plant in September 2022

Biopax’s aim is to render quality and creative printed sustainable cartons, wraps and labels to support businesses to become more environmentally conscious.

Liam O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Director, added: “We are delighted to unveil Biopax to the world and intensify our operations that will make an undoubted difference to the environment.

“There has been considerable investment in the factory and its technology and manpower. We have a team of experts leading the business who have spent a large part of their careers working in fibre-based packaging and labels, as well as a design and development team who have a track record in delivering high-quality sustainable packaging designs and solutions for some of the world’s largest brands.

“Pairing that talent and technology with our steadfast commitment to the environment, we see Biopax becoming a leading provider in the packaging world across a number of markets.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey spoke at the launch of Biopax Limited stating the new venture creating 169 jobs at the former Caterpillar site is a vote of confidence in the people of the west of the city and the wider region.

“This multi-million pound investment in West Belfast is a vote of confidence in the talent of the people of this area and the region as a whole" he said.

“Great credit is due to Dr Terry Cross, who helped make this venture possible, and Invest NI.

“This investment will create 169 jobs at the former Caterpillar site and has the potential to create many more jobs in the future as Biopax have also committed to providing apprenticeships, training and re-skilling local people.

“This is a great example of investment in a greener, and more prosperous future where sustainable methods of work go hand in hand with economic growth.”