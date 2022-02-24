Seaview's Stephanie to be honoured as unsung hero at 2022 Blackboard Awards

AS we gear up for the return of the Blackboard Awards, this year we will be recognising the unsung heroes who go above and beyond both inside and outside the classroom to improve the education of our children.



There is no doubt that this past two years have been challenging for both staff and students and these awards will recognise those who have gone out of their way during this time.



One such honouree is Stephanie Keer, a learning assistant from Seaview Primary School in North Belfast.



Stephanie said that one of the highlights of her job has been getting to see the children grow and knowing that she has helped them progress.



“The pandemic has made my role a bit harder as the kids have a lot more going on at home. You just need to spend more time listening to them and trying to help their wee worries because kids have been very aware of Covid,” she said.



“I work one to one with a wee boy who has additional needs. He is very aware of Covid but he doesn’t understand it so I need to spend more time and not to scare them but, explain to them that it is serious.”



Stephanie added that she would like to thank the team at Seaview Primary for their help in getting through the pandemic.



“Everyone has been brilliant and I don’t think I would have gotten through it without their help and support,” she said.



In 2021, the Blackboard Awards were forced to adopt an online-only model in response to the Covid restrictions but this year the in-person event will return — while observing protocols – when the Europa Hotel Belfast hosts the cream of our teaching heroes on Friday 4 March.