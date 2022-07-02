Concern after needles found on Springfield Road

RADIUS Housing are to meet with the PSNI later this week after residents found needles and drug paraphernalia within the vicinity of Blackstaff Mews, off the Springfield Road.



One resident who did not wish to be named told the Andersonstown News that drug dealing is becoming an “recurring problem” within the area.



“There are kids living about here and I dread to think of what would have happened if they had found those needles,” the resident said.



“We have also had a big increase in the level of drug dealing in the area. They are not even being discreet about it and are openly dealing in the street.”



A spokesperson for Radius Housing said: “At Radius Housing we are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and ensuring that communities are safe. Our public spaces should be free of illegal activity such as drug use, and any such activity should be reported to the PSNI.



“We are meeting with the PSNI and other local groups this week to raise concerns, and we will continue to keep tenants updated.”



Sinn Féin's Cllr Claire Canavan has expressed deep concern at the discovery of the needles.



“Such items are extremely dangerous, especially to younger children who may not be aware of what they have found,” she said.

PARAPHERNALIA: Among the items found were a makeshift bong and used needles



“I would like to thank the resident for reporting the discovery of the used intravenous needles.



“I will be raising this at the Greater Falls Community Safety Forum meeting which the PSNI, Radius Housing and Belfast City Council attend. We need to do all we can to make sure this does not happen again.



“Anyone who finds drug apparatus can report it to Belfast City Council’s Community Safety Unit by calling 028 90270469 or emailing sharps@belfastcity.gov.uk.”