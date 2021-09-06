Plans to build new houses at Kennedy Way

PLANS: An artists impression of the proposed housing development on Blackstaff Road

THE community is being asked for its view on plans to develop 144 new social and affordable homes near Kennedy Way.

Plans have been unveiled to redevelop the former Kennedy Enterprise Centre on Blackstaff Road.

There are proposals to develop 54 houses and 90 apartments on the seven-acre site, which lies adjacent Asda in the Andersonstown area.

The site was formerly home to the Kennedy Enterprise Centre, which was a mix of industrial units and 2 – 3 storey offices and commercial units. The site also benefits from a previous planning permission to extend Westwood Shopping Centre.

If given the go ahead, it would see the construction of 44 social houses, 70 social apartments, and 10 so-called "affordable" houses and 20 "affordable" apartments.

According to an information pack for the development, "houses will vary in both detached and semi-detached styles providing both three and four bedroom homes."

Apartments will be "a range of two and three bed accommodation with General Needs accommodation and Over 55 "Active Elderly accommodation proposed."

The plans, which have been designed by Belfast-based consultancy and development firm, Turley, also include a children's play area, public space, and associated road and landscaping works.

It is proposed to create two direct vehicular access points to the development from Blackstaff Road, which leads to a number of other commercial enterprises as well as Belfast City Council's recycling centre on Blackstaff Way.

As part of their consultation, developers are set to host an online consultation, which will take place tonight (Wednesday).

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said he will meet with planners in the coming weeks to explore the details of the plans.

"Housing is much needed in this part of the city, and space is very limited in terms of where you can build houses," the Sinn Féin man said.

"One of the biggest issues that we deal with in West Belfast, as elected reps, is people who have been on housing waiting lists for many years.

"People are entitled to a home and should have a home, and we will take all applications on their own merit."

A survey about the development can be completed here.