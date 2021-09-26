School of Sanctuary award for Blessed Trinity College

A NORTH Belfast school has been awarded a prestigious status in recognition of creating and nurturing an ethos and culture of welcome, inclusion and diversity for all within the school and the wider community.

Blessed Trinity College has received 'School of Sanctuary' status from the Department of Education and Urban Villages at a ceremony at Belfast City Hall on Monday.

This achievement is a result of the inclusive culture that exists within the college, and is testament to their core values and caring ethos.

Belfast City of Sanctuary judges were particularly impressed with the creation of a ‘Garden of Sanctuary’ for all students and staff to use for curricular and extra-curricular activities.

The 'Garden of Sanctuary' at Blessed Trinity College

Their innovative approach regarding the importance of emotional health and well-being, and the launch of a new ‘Welcome Learning Hub’ facility were also highly commended.

Principal Jim McKeever said: “In Blessed Trinity College, we value and celebrate cultural diversity and understand that promoting and providing a place of sanctuary enriches our school community further, as a vibrant and diverse place, where everyone can learn and develop together.

"We are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious School of Sanctuary award in recognition and celebration of our students, staff, parents and wider Blessed Trinity College community.”