Blessed Trinity College student musicians on song at RTÉ Mass

MUSICIANS from Blessed Trinity College in North Belfast have been invited to perform at a televised Sunday Mass on RTÉ.

Staff and students in attendance will be setting off from the School at 6am on Sunday, February 27 to arrive at the Divine Word Chapel, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

On arrival, staff and students will be going straight to the Green Room for makeup, prior to a final dress rehearsal at the studio before going live at 11am on RTÉ One and RTÉ Radio One Extra.

Bernadette Lyttle, Vice-Principal of Blessed Trinity College, said: "After hearing our singers and musicians during a virtual Carol Service recording, RTÉ broadcasters have invited us to perform at a televised Sunday Mass.

"Sadly, the group has been limited to ten people, but we are delighted and proud to have six students representing the school who between them are singers, musicians, Young SVP Volunteers and JPII Award Students."