Blessed Trinity College support three local organisations with Christmas fundraising efforts

CHRISTMAS FUNDRAISING: Staff of Blessed Trinity College with representatives from the Northern Ireland Hospice, St Vincent de Paul and North Belfast Community Food Bank

STUDENTS and staff at Blessed Trinity College have made sizeable donations to three local organisations after completing a number of Christmas themed fundraisers across the school.

Cheques were presented this week to the Northern Ireland Hospice, St Vincent de Paul and North Belfast Community Food Bank.

The school's fundraising efforts included a winter coat collection in school, allowing pupils to make an important contribution to SVP’s work with local people in need.

Blessed Trinity College's relationship with the North Belfast Community Food Bank is also a very important one, as they have worked very closely together, especially during the pandemic, to support families in need across the school and wider community.

Vice-Principal Bernadette Lyttle said: "These are three charities that Blessed Trinity College enjoys a close working relationship with and we want to make a significant contribution to the work of all three organisations to support their important work, especially at this time of year.

"We wish all of the staff of the NI Hospice, St Vincent de Paul and the North Belfast Community Food Bank, a Merry Christmas and thank them for all of their invaluable work."