Blessing the school bags as children move to big school

ST John's Church hosted a special mass on Tuesday night to offer young parishioners a special blessing as they make the transition to 'big school'.

The parish marked the milestone by blessing the schoolbags of those beginning secondary school this week.

Year 8s were invited to come to mass in their school uniform and received a blessing from Father Martin Magill.

The initiative was spearheaded by St John's Pastoral Assistant and mum-of-four, Catherine McCoy.

"I would be very aware of what it's like in terms of that change to big school because it's such a significant thing," she explained.

"They go from being the oldest, knowing everybody, knowing their way and having responsibility, to being the youngest and sometimes feeling very lost amongst the big boys and big girls in their new school.

"I know for parents it's a very anxious time, because every parent wants their child to fit in and to settle and to be ok and to be happy, but it can be a very unsettling time for the kids as well. Amid all the excitement of new uniforms, new bags, and whatever, there is that anxiety around how they will find their way."

She added: "I just thought it would be lovely to have all the kids together at the start of the school year to mark this start and this new beginning as a parish family and a community, and to give parents and children the opportunity to come together to acknowledge the excitement and the fears that exists around the transition, and to offer our support in whatever way we can."