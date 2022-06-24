Blaze at Bog Meadows is condemned

DISGUST: The Fire Service extinguish the blaze at the Bog Meadows

A WEST Belfast community group has hit out following a weekend blaze at the Bog Meadows.

The Fire Service was called to extinguish a blazing field container at the nature reserve shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday.

The container is being used by contractors who are carrying out works to widen the paths and install new lighting at the Bog Meadows as part of the Forth Meadow Community Greenway project.

St James' Community Farm volunteers warned that persistent fires in Bog Meadows have been getting "closer to the farm".

"Sometimes it is like banging your head off a brick wall," the organisation said.

"Work started on the new pathway at the back of the farm, and we get phoned, the builders portaloo has been set on fire.

"These people offer nothing to the community.

"We would like local residents and walkers to keep an eye out."

The Lower Falls Community Safety Forum added: "Absolutely disgusting that there are some who just want to destroy any type of good being done to the improve the area for the whole community."

A Fire Service Spokesperson said: "Firefighters used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 8.50pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition."