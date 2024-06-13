Concern as bonfire materials gathered close to interface in Duncairn Gardens

BONFIRE: The pallets have been gathered in Edlingham Street, off Duncairn Gardens

A LOCAL councillor has called for the removal of bonfire materials gathered close to a North Belfast interface.

The pallets and other materials have appeared close to a local IT business in Edlingham Street, off Duncairn Gardens. It is close to the former Adam Street site, where a controversial bonfire in July 2021 resulted in anti-social behaviour and intimidation of residents in the New Lodge.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee said: “The accumulation of bonfire materials near an interface is unacceptable and concerning.

“Already residents are experiencing anti-social behaviour on the Duncairn Gardens and property has been damaged. Sited close to local businesses it is also a concern for workers coming into the area.

“We are seeking a speedy resolution to this problem and the removal of the materials that have been placed at this site.

“People are fully entitled to live free from intimidation and nobody wants further damage done to community relations.”