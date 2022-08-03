FÉILE 2022: Book launches focus on Irish history

PUBLISHERS Greenisland Press are set to launch two books as part of Féile an Phobail over the next two weeks.

‘Rewriting the Troubles – Ireland/Algeria’ by Dr Patrick Anderson, and a reissued and updated version of ‘Curious Journey’ by Kenneth Griffith and Timothy O’Grady are set to be released.

The first of the two will take place this Friday 5 August between 1pm and 2pm at St Mary’s University College. Entitled ‘Rewriting the Troubles – Ireland/Algeria, author Dr Patrick Anderson ‘‘compares Algeria’s anti-colonial struggles against France with the republican campaign to dismantle Britain’s colonial legacy" in Ireland.

This event is to be chaired by Danny Morrison, writer, commentator and former chairperson of Féile. He is also one of the founders of Greenisland Press.

Danny describes the book as ‘‘very important because it is highly critical of revisionist historians and also mainstream journalist who went along with British terminology".

The second event entitled ‘A Struggle Thwarted’ will take place next Tuesday 11 August between 1pm and 2pm launching Kenneth Griffith and Timothy O’Grady’s reissue of the 1982 book ‘Curious Journey’ at St Mary’s University College.

Based on the banned film, Kenneth Griffith and Timothy O’Grady’s 1982 book Curious Journey includes ‘‘interviews with republican veterans reflecting on the past".

This book launch will include an ‘‘updated introduction taking in recent political developments in the struggle for reunification’’ highlighting the ‘‘conflicting period of the Tan War, the Treaty & Partition, and the Fratricidal Civil War".

Danny Morrison said it is a ‘‘valuable book and a great resource for students of Irish history".

This event will be chaired by Tom Hartley, local historian and author.

Danny Morrison’s own book ‘Free Statism & The Good Old IRA’ will also be part of the Féile this Thursday 4th August at 1pm at St Mary’s University College.

As Morrison describes it: "This is a book born out of a pamphlet in 1986, I started writing a year or two ago. It was meant to be a reissue of the pamphlet but the more I thought about it, the angrier I became.

‘‘The establishment and mainstream media in the South have promoted a partitionist mind-set – Free Statism.’’

Morrison continues: ‘‘When I started to write this book I started to see Free-Statism everywhere. For instance, years ago politicians referred to Ireland as the 32 (counties), however politicians such as Simon Conveney have been seen to refer to Ireland and the North as if they are two separate islands.’’

This discussion will take place with Andrée Murphy, writer and commentator. No booking is required.

BOOK LAUNCH

THE LIVES OF OTHERS

📅SAT 6TH AUGUST

⌚️2PM

📍@JamesConnollyVC



Donna McLean lived happily with her partner of over two years when he suddenly disappeared. 20 years later she discovered that he was an undercover police officer who had targeted her to spy on activists pic.twitter.com/jtXhT7uBlL — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 1, 2022

Other books launching as part of Féile an Phobail include:

Small Town Girl by Donna McLean. Saturday 6th August at 2pm - James Connolly Visitor Centre, Falls Road.

‘Surfing into Life on a Bathboard’ A Gaeilgeoir Republican’s Pathway to an Imperfect Peace by Jake Mac Siacais. Wednesday 10th August at 1pm – St Mary’s University College, Falls Road.

Deiseanna Dearga – Language Rights Handbook Launch by Conradh na Gaeilge. Friday 12th August 2pm – St Mary’s University College, Falls Road.

Tall Tales and Short Stories. The Men of Belfast Shipyard by Francis Higgins. Friday 12th August at 5:30pm – The Lobby Bar of the Europa Hotel, Great Victoria Street.

'On Dangerous Ground' A Memoir of the Irish Revolution by Máire Comerford edited by Hilary Dully. Saturday 13th August at 1pm - Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Falls Road.