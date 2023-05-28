Boxing: Cacace targets the big names at 130 after Wrzesinski win

IT was a happy return to home turf for Anthony Cacace at the SSE Arena last night as he retained the IBO super-featherweight title against a game, yet comprehensively beaten Damian Wrzesinski on all three cards (188-111, 117-111, 116-112).

Belfast's 'Apache' has endured plenty of ups and downs since he last appeared on a Frampton-Avalos card at the same venue in February 2015, but returned with his sights set on showing what his home town had been missing and he did that, showing a bit of everything.

Ranked number four by the IBF for Joe Cordina's title before the off, behind Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov who recently lost to the Welshman and with spots one and two vacant, this victory should sure propel him into a Celtic clash before the end of the year and that is what he wants.

“I want a big fight for big money next," he said.

“Joe Cordina (IBF), Emanuel Navarrete (WBO), any one of the champions next.

“I’ve served my time in this game. I’ve given everything to it. Come on, where’s my bit back?

“I want it whenever my hand heals up. I was continuously hitting him with the jab, hitting him with the open hand sometimes.

“It’s another 12-rounder but I hurt him numerous times, I heard him wince, seen his eyes turn – and I didn’t capitalise.

“And that’s a big factor for me. I’d only give myself a three or a four out of ten. But I won and I beat him by six, seven rounds."

It went right to the wire but the Irishman gets the job done ✅



Anthony Cacace retains his IBO super-featherweight title ✨#LopezConlan pic.twitter.com/u9iMdaMsCx — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 27, 2023

It was apparent from the off that Cacace was bigger, taller and stronger than the visitor who was sporting a brace on his right knee and although the opening moments were something of a feeling-out affair, anything solid Cacace landed appeared to be making a dent.

Wrzesinski was not without ambition and found a home with a couple of early rights, but they lacked anything to deter Cacace who, boxing as an othodox, began to mix it with a solid lead left in the second.

Cacace took a little time to warm to the third round and it was crying out for him to step on the gas. He did so as he switched stances with the left hand particularly effective.

As the rounds ticked into midway, there was a sense Cacace could put this one to bed if he upped it a little as his power shots were more telling than Wrzesinski's who, to his credit, kept pressing, but a snappy one-two in the sixth stiffened his legs.

There was a smile from Cacace to his opponent as they retreated to their corners at the bell that suggested appreciation he had taken those blows.

He was in no mood to let his man off the hook, clearly enjoying himself as the blood from a busted up Wrzesinski began to sputter, letting his foe attack as he limbo-danced away and punished with counters.

You couldn't help admiring the Pole's ambition as he stuck with it and tried to work his way into the affair, nabbing the odd round, but the meaty shots were being taken rather than given.

Was there a case that Cacace could have stepped on the gas a little more? Probably, but there was also an awareness that Wrzesinski was still throwing so no sense on taking uanessacry risks in a fight he was bossing.

For a split second on the ninth as Cacace landed a meaty left to the ribs, Wrzesinski was almost buckling but just about kept himself intact.

This was his big night too and he stubbornly hung in but there was no chance he was turning this fight around he lacked anything to trouble Cacace despite trading in the trenches.

By the championship rounds, this fight was long since decided as we acknowledged Wrzesinski would have the moral victory of hearing the final bell, but outclassed by Cacace who improves to 21-1.

“It wasn’t a great performance from me but I busted my hand in the second round," he revealed.

"No excuse, and a win is a win. He was tough and he came to win. I made a couple of mistakes that I shouldn’t be making and it is what it is.

“None of his punches hurt me. None of them even budged me in the slightest.

"It was really weird because I did not feel like I had a fight, the whole time.

"Even walking out to that ring, I did not feel like was fighting. It was such an anti-climax.

“You’d think because I was fighting back at home, I’d have that buzz – but I’m used to having to get used to my surroundings whereas here it was just natural, like another four-round spar.”

Walker marches on

Kurt Walker in action on Saturday

Kurt Walker is targeting a slot on the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith August 19 card in Quebec after romping to a shutout points win over Maicol Velazco to improve to 7-0.

The Lisburn featherweight couldn't miss with the left and his uppercuts and there may have been an argument that the fight could have been called, but was more than content to win on points.

"I'm happy with that performance," he said.

"He was a tough lad and fought last week, but he might be out for a while now. I'd love to be on the Beterbiev card or Valdez (Oscar Valdez v Emanuel Navarrete on August 12).

"I wanted to make a statement there and show improvements after what happened the last time (in Galway)."