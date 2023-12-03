Boxing: Classy McComb gets the better of Maxwell

Sean McComb produced a career-best win and performance as he scored three knockdowns on his was to a unanimous win over Sam Maxwell to retain his WBO European light-welterweight title (100-87, 100-87, 99-88).

The West Belfast man was too slick, too quick and skilful for the former British and Commonwealth champion who just couldn't catch up with the home favourite who now improves to 18-1.

"I stuck to it (plan), was very disciplined and it was an improved performance against a dangerous fighter in Sam Maxwell," said a delighted McComb after.

"He carries the power I remember (from past spars) so I had to be aware and not get reckless. I stayed disciplined because of the power and it saw me through the fight."

McComb was sharp early, working off the southpaw jab and he was wary of his former sparring partner's threat, staying just out of range and using good movement to weave away from the majority of the attacks.

Maxwell was looking to bring his big right into play and got through on a couple of occasions in the opening rounds, but McComb was sharper with the left, landing to the jaw and also worked the body well.

It was excellent from McComb who was making Maxwell swing at fresh air and towards the end of the third, caught him with a right that saw the visitor touch down. He was not hurt and rose, but gave a rueful smile to his corner.

McComb was down from a tangle of legs in the fourth that was correctly not counted and although he immediately snapped Maxwell back with another left, he was forced to eat a pair of heavy rights, yet was happy to fight fire with fire.

Maxwell was down again midway through the fifth as he stepped inside to unload, but was timed beautifully with a right that buckled the knees and have was again forced to pick himself off the floor.

He did so and entering the second half, perhaps knew he was a mile behind on the cards and had to go for it, aiming for the body of McComb in the sixth in an effort to pin his man down.

It was a case of McComb remaining on high alert as Maxwell pressed and seemed to be loading up with everything he threw, his danger apparent when after taking a flurry when on the ropes, got through with a big right.

The tide wasn't exactly turning but Maxwell was gaining more traction, yet McComb responded with an excellent eighth, back circling away from danger and landing with his long levers.

It was all going to plan and would get even better in the ninth as a short right was followed by a left down the middle that had Maxwell down once more and this time hurt.

He did rise to see out the round, but just about as referee Hugh Russell Jr seemed about to jump in.

The 10th and final round was a case of just seeing it out as in an unassailable lead on the cards, there was no need to get careless and McComb was perfect in his approach to see it out on a perfect night and believes there's more to come.

"I'm just hoping Eddie (Hearn) gets the pen out as I believe it's winner stays on," he said.

"He (Hearn) has a lot of good fighters at 140 (lbs). Jose Felix has another fight with Eddie, I believe. There's Dalton Smith so I'm here if anyone wants it."