Boxing: Conlan believes a featherweight 'Super Series' would deliver

Michael Conlan bids to claim the IBF featherweight title on May 27 but believes there is enough depth in the division to create an exciting tournament to determine the undisputed number one Thomas McMullan

Michael Conlan believes that such is the depth of talent in the featherweight division, it is a prime candidate for a 'Super Series' to decide the number one.

The World Boxing Super Series previously ran over several divisions where eight fighters entered to be part of a format where there are quarter-finals, semis and a final over the course of a year to determine the winner.

Previous winners included Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Callum Smith (super-middleweight), Josh Taylor (light-welterweight), Naoya Inoue (bantamweight) and Mairis Briedis (cruiserweight, season two) with the concept of winner advancing to the next round viewed as a major plus for the sport as ultimately, the best faced the best.

The current featherweight division has recently seen belts change hands regularly with the WBO set to crown a new champion next weekend when Robeisy Rameriez (who defeated Conlan in the 2012 Olympic semi-final) facing Isaac Dogboe for the vacant belt.

Brandon Figueroa recently took the interim WBC title against former champion Mark Magsayo after Rey Vargas moved up to super-featherweight, although Vargas may return to defend the full title, while Mauricio Lara dethroned Leigh Wood of late and Conlan will hope to do likewise against Luis Alberto Lopez on May 27 after the Mexican overcame Josh Warrington last year, who in turn defeated Kiko Martinez.

All would fancy their chances against each other and with such an exciting roster of talent, the possibility of a tournament will all involved would be a thrilling prospect for fight fans and one that Conlan believes could be a runner.

"I think the division is fantastic at the minute and it would fit well to have a Super Series as it would be unbelievable," he said.

"You have myself, Lara, Warrington, Wood, Vargas, Figueroa, Ramirez, Dogboe... You could probably do 12, instead of eight, but it would be fantastic as it's a great division and so hot at the minute.

"Everything changes so quickly and so often which is nice to see as it will change against on May 27."