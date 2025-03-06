Boxing: Conlan ready to start over again with trip to face Khan

Michael Conlan admits it took time to find his groove after such a long layoff INPHO

WHEN Michael Conlan left the ring at the SSE Arena in December 2023, having lost to Jordan Gill, there were some big decisions to make regarding his future in boxing.

For a time, it felt like it was all over, having suffered back-to-back losses, which included falling short in a world title fight for a second time.

Instead of jumping the gun, he took his time and fulfilled a goal of running a marathon with that complete break from boxing helping relight the fire and remind him there is more to achieve.

Changes were made with Grant Smith hired as coach, while he recently penned a promotional deal with Wasserman Boxing and will make his return to the ring in Brighton on Friday, live on Channel 5, in an eight-round contest against India’s Asad Khan (19-5-1).

When outlining his intention to return to the ring, the West Belfast man insisted he would initially make it low-key, away from home, in order to regain some traction.

In a way, it feels like starting over as having first put on the gloves as a seven-year-old, this is the longest time spent out of the ring and it has taken a little time to get back in the groove.

“I got back doing pads around July but when I had my first 10 spars from around the end of November, start of December, I thought I had forgotten how to box,” he said.

“I had to keep saying to the coach that I’m better than this and he was telling me not to worry. It’s only over the last few weeks that it has all fallen into place, thank God. Now, I feel like I’m back firing on all cylinders and looking forward to fight.

“I feel renewed and even my goals have been refreshed as now I know what I’ve got to do in order to achieve. I don’t skip corners anyway, but this is different to what I’ve been feeling over the last lot of years.

“I feel like I have a purpose. I’m not fighting for money, but just to be a champion and that’s it.”

Teaming up with Smith looks to be an astute move as the Steel City Gym coach, father of Dalton who is set for his own crack at a world title, has a no-nonsense approach, which Conlan insists he needs.

There has been no easy ride in Sheffield, with Smith quick to point out flaws in the Belfast man’s game that have been his downfall in the past.

At 33 years of age and with a wealth of experience in the game, there isn’t a lot Conlan needs to be taught in terms of skills, but still work that needs done if this, his final push in the sport, is to pay off.

Whatever about past glories and heartaches, it’s just about there here and now as he looks towards a busy year in order to get himself back into contention and he feels he has the team to get him there.

“I really like Grant as a coach and as a man,” he confirmed.

“He’s not trying to change me as a boxer, but what he is doing is pulling me up on my mistakes, which is what I have needed, and tweaking little things.

“I’m going in there with my own intentions and style, but also with what he sees. My last fight I went in with only six weeks of training with Pedro (Diaz). He is a fantastic coach and who knows, had I been with him from the start, things may have been different.

“With Grant, I have been here since September working with him and everything is clicking, so I’m in a very good place.

“I’m 33 years of age, no spring chicken; I’m no Olympic medallist or any of that. It’s just a case of having talent, ability, dedication and hard work, so put that together with a bit of luck and you will get there.”

And he insists he will do it his own way, now acting as his own manager, having formed Conlan Boxing Management, of which he has Irish fighters Dean Walsh and Kevin Cronin on the books.

Another change is to secure the link-up with Wasserman’s boxing wing, headed by Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, and to secure a fight which ought to ease him in with another outing in May planned.

“I’ve been out for over a year and coming off back-to-back losses, so why would I jump into a hard fight right away?

“I think I’ve earned my stripes in terms of easing myself back in and the opponent, Asad Khan, has a winning record, so knows how to win, is game and will throw punches to try and take my head off. But I think he will leave a lot of gaps for me to capitalise on.”

