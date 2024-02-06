Boxing: Countdown to 'Fists of Fury' at The Europa

Both Conor Quinn and Colm Murphy are in 10-round action at The Europa next weekend

THERE is just over a week to go until professional boxing returns to the Europa Hotel as MHD Promotions in association with Bet McLean have their first show of the year on Saturday, February 17.

The event which will be headlined by the 'Magnificent' Conor Quinn who faces the strong african Jemsi Kibazange over 10 rounds.

Kibazange (20-7-3) is the current Tanzanian champion and has his eyes firmly set on the Commonwealth Silver flyweight title held by the undefeated Belfast contender Quinn who knows there is no room for error on his maiden defence of the title.

Stablemate Colm Murphy, the current Boxing Union of Ireland duel weight Celtic featherweight and Irish super-featherweight champion returns with an equally strong task as he squares up to the big punching Tanzanian Julias Kisarawe (34-11-1) in an eliminator for the Commonwealth featherweight title, also over 10 rounds.

Rapidly improving undefeated Belfast super-bantamweight prospect Connor Kerr looks to stay undefeated and put himself in title contention as he moves up to his first six round contest.

Undefeated Shannon light-welterweight David Ryan travels up north to Belfast for his fifth contest and he returns from injury and hopes to push on into Irish Title contention later in the year.

“Conor Quinn and Colm Murphy have been fearless and risen to every challenge I have presented them over the past few years," said promoter, Mark Dunlop.

"Both step up again against strong opponents who very rarely fail to hear the final bell. I am expecting fireworks on February 17.”

With VIP dinner tickets sold out, the remaining inner ringside and unreserved tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or from the boxers.