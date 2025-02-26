Boxing: Crocker and Donovan all business ahead of Saturday's showdown

QUIET confidence is perhaps best how to describe the demeanour of both Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Wednesday's final press conference at the Europa Hotel as they get ready to battle it out in Saturday's mouthwatering IBF welterweight final eliminator at the SSE Arena.

There was none of the verbal sparring that filled the air when they sat at the same top table six weeks ago; instead it was all business as they reiterated their belief they will prove a step too far for the other.

This is a fight that doesn't need the added hype as it pits two unbeaten welterweight right in their prime together with Belfast's Crocker facing Limerick's Donovan with pride and a shot at world glory on the line. Fight fans have reacted accordingly, with the demand for tickets prompting promoter and the arena to increase the capacity to a maximum of 8000 which is just a couple of hundred tickets away from being sold out, which will undoubtedly be the case before Saturday rolls around.

Crocker is perfect through his 20 previous contests, but his Limerick foe has poured cold water on the quality of his CV to date. That has not ruffled the 28-year-old Sandy Row man who, with his tongue firmly in cheek, insists Donovan must therefore be the overwhelming favourite.

"I am so ready for this fight," the former Holy Trinity amateur insists..

"I think he's a bit more calm now because we're closer to the fight. I mean, you talk all that nonsense leading up to the fight but you gotta get in there and fight, you know what I mean? This has been my 21st fight, eight years as a pro and so I'm adjusted to this.

"'I'm a British level' (according to Donovan). I mean I shouldn't be in the ring with him to him and his team, so I'm here to upset the party and that I will do."

FACE-OFF 👀@lewiscrocker1 vs @PaddyDonovan23



🛡️ IBF World Welterweight Title Final Eliminator



Heading for a sellout on Saturday with very limited tickets remaining 🔥 @TicketmasterIre#CrockerDonovan pic.twitter.com/Ha3JoQGkwl — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 26, 2025

Donovan, flanked by coach Andy Lee who was keen to play down any suggestions this is anything other than a meeting between two, hungry and in-prime welterweights, wore the look of a man who is equally as ease with what lies ahead this weekend.

Both men are convinced they will prove a step too far for the other and the Limerick man, two years Crocker's junior at 26 with 14-straight wins of his own, feels this weekend and what lies ahead is part of his destiny.

"I don't know how Lewis' camp has gone, but mine has gone absolutely brilliant," he reported.

"And I work really, really hard. So yeah, look, we're here and I'm ready. It's just as simple as that. The talking is done. I'm ready to fight.

"We just do what we always do. Since I turned pro with Andy back in 2019, the goal was to be a world champion.

"No matter the opponents they put in front of me, be it Lewis or anybody else. I've got a job to do on Saturday and I'm very, very focused on getting it done. Not a doubt in the world."

The winner will be next in line to face Jaron 'Boots' Ennis who has a unification against Eimantas Stanionis, but whomever comes through that fight may feel they have bigger fish to fry and promoter, Eddie Hearn envisages a situation where the IBF title could become vacant, leaving a golden opportunity for Saturday's winner.

Hearn also suggested that should it come to a vacant title, that could well take place in Belfast or Dublin, depending on the outcome of this weekend.

"When Boots fights Stanionis, the winner will receive a letter to say, you have to fight Paddy Donovan or Lewis Crocker - whoever wins," he outlined.

"It's very likely that Boots will choose not to fight that person because he will move to 154 (light-middleweight), or he will ask for an exemption to fight another champion, which will probably be granted. But then after that, there will be no exemptions, and it's very likely that the winner of this fight will fight for a vacant title.

"Now, when you look at the rankings, it's very likely that it will be a fight that you can bring to Ireland. So if it's Crocker, it's very likely that he could be fighting for the world title at the Odyssey, the world welterweight championship. That's a massive title to win. And if it's Paddy, there's a good chance we could bring a big fight to the south of Ireland and try something wild down there."

A packed Europa Hotel on Wednesday

With all of that on offer, no stone has been left unturned by either man and Belfast's 'Croc' reports he comes in with a clean bill of health and expects a night that will live up to the hype.

Being the star of the show is not something that fazes him, but fills him with pride and he intends to make the the first of many huge nights in his home town.

"It's like what dreams are made of," he reflected.

"I'm so proud to represent Belfast. It's a dream, it always was when you go on the fights as a kid and stuff, so to be there and on the cusp of a world title, it means everything to me.

"Everything's feeling good at the minute and as I say I'm injury free, my weight's good, everything's good. I feel healthy - it's going to be a tough night for Paddy.

"I'm performing brilliant in the gym and this is the best I've ever felt so everything we did in camp. It's going to be electric and that I love that stuff. It's something I thrive off, so I'm looking forward to it."