Boxing: Crocker credits coach Nelson with his career resurgence

Lewis Crocker has credited his coach, Billy Nelson for getting his career back on track Pics by Matchroom/Mark Robinson

FOR 18 months, Lewis Crocker appeared to have hit something of a wall as his career stalled following a victory at the Ulster Hall in November 2021.

But as he gets ready to return to the venue this Saturday to face Jose Felix for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title, things could not be any better.

The South Belfast man would reshuffle the decks and eventually team up with head coach Billy Nelson in Scotland - an inspired decision as Crocker has gained a new lease of life.

Although away from his native Belfast, Scotland has been a home away from home with he and Nelson forming a close bond that is essential between fighter and trainer.

Following his win over Tyrone McKenna at the SSE Arena on December 2, Crocker paid tribute to his coach and he believes he has found the perfect fit as they have gelled inside and outside of the gym.

A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and his performance in December proved as much, which is bad news for Felix this week.

"It's amazing what he's done for me," said the 27-year-old.

"I'm a come-forward fighter but I can box as well. He's just got me to where I want to be. If I want to try something, he takes it on board and I always listen to him.

"He's just got me back on the right path. Billy, as a person, is like family to me. Even just getting me back into boxing and the routine is a massive part, so I appreciate it all and it shows.

"I've had four fights in quick succession and was good in all four. Now we're going into our fifth to start the year with a bang."

Back to Belfast to start our 2024 schedule with @lewiscrocker1 headlining against hard-hitting Mexican Jose Felix

Training camps are tough at the best of times, but away from home comforts can make them even more difficult.

However, Crocker has not just bonded with his coach, but his gym-mates who all push each other on and are there to offer support and friendship, which makes the process much more enjoyable," he continued.

"I live 10 seconds' walk from one of my best mates here and Billy lives two minutes down the road.

"All the boxers live around here, so any time I want to go for food or anything else, they are there. We're always training together, so I'm never bored.

"At the same time, all you want to do it sleep when you're in camp, but the amount of movies and series I've watched or games on the Xbox I've played is quite sad to be fair. But I love camp.

"It's a home away from home. Even if I'm not fighting or in training, I'd still come over to see the boys - that's how close we are. It's just a perfect stable. The relationship me and Billy have, me and the boys have couldn't be better. That's what I need to push me on in my career."

December 2 was a huge night in Crocker's journey, but it was also a night in which his former Holy Trinity club-mates shone with Caoimhin Agyarko and Sean McComb scoring career-best wins against Troy Williamson and Sam Maxwell respectively.

All remain regulars back in the old Turf Lodge club when home and Crocker believes the they can all look forward to big things this year.

Best mates club mates and sparring partners growing up to fighting in big venues and climbing the ladder in the pro ranks

"Caoimhin had an amazing win against Troy Williamson," he noted.

"We were best mates at Holy Trinity from we were 16 and where we are now, we are the people to bring the big nights back to Belfast.

"My best mate is Micky Hawkins' son and I'm with him any time I'm home and I'm always up in Holy Trinity when I'm back.

"It's great to see the squad of kids they have now to be the next generation of champions from the club."

'The Croc' has boxed five times at the Bedford Street venue in Belfast, topping the bill the last time when he took out Artem Haroyan in the seventh round back in November 2021.

That victory was supposed to be the start of big things, but progress stalled with the Sandy Row man out of the ring for 18 months.

Since his return to the ring last April, he has fought and won four times including December's breakout victory over Tyrone McKenna at the SSE Arena.

"When I headlined in the Ulster Hall that time (against Haroyan) I was thinking 2022 was going to be amazing, but I didn't fight for a year and a half," he reflected.

"That's just the ups and downs of boxing but I always knew I'd be back in a good position and I am, so I couldn't be happier."