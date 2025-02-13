Boxing: Dunlop tells of his devastation at the passing of John Cooney

THE manager of the late John Cooney, Mark Dunlop has told of his devastation following the passing of the Galway man at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Saturday.

Cooney was rushed to hospital following last week’s fight at the Ulster Hall against Nathan Howells, where he required surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage.

Throughout the week, his family and loved ones had kept a vigil by his hospital bed as well-wishers hoped for the best with a fundraiser set up to support John and his family.

However, on Saturday evening, one week after the tragedy unfolded, the 28-year-old’s brave battle came to an end.

The Cooney family relayed their gratitude to the people of Belfast who rallied in support, especially the staff at the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, plus the staff at The Europa Hotel who went above and beyond during their stay.

A book of condolence was opened at the Ulster Hall on Monday for people to pay their respects, but despite the support, there remains a gaping hole for all who knew him.

“I’ve been in boxing for 40 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Dunlop when speaking on RTE Radio’s Liveline on Tuesday.

“You never think it’s going to come to your door, but unfortunately, on this night it did. During the show, I never thought John would be seriously hurt and had just been taken to hospital as a precaution. When it ended around 11 o’clock, I went up there and at this point John was in the operating theatre to relive a bleed on his brain, but never recovered.

“His dad Hughie, mum Tina and fiancée Emmaleen all had a vigil by his bedside with his extended family for the entire week. But John passed away on Saturday to the devastation of us all and the boxing world.”

Dunlop recalls “an exceptional young man” who had dedicated his life to the sport, travelling to different cities for sparring and training, while he was also based in Belfast for a time and stayed in Dunlop’s home.

As the gravity of the situation became clear in the hours after the fight ended at the Ulster Hall, a bedside vigil began and there was a glimmer of hope on the Tuesday when John showed signs of movement and response. Despite fighting the good fight, John did not recover.

His family, friends, loved ones and those in boxing are in mourning at this tragic occurrence, while others have asked questions of the sport.

Boxing is a brutal business, but one that has strict checks and this tragedy is the first in an Irish ring since 1967 when Gerard O’Brien passed away. Still, there are legitimate questions to be asked in terms of improvements surrounding safety and Dunlop admits he has questioned his own future as a manager and promoter.

“Every fighter is aware of the dangers of boxing,” Dunlop accepts.

“John was with the British Boxing Board of Control and he had a meeting with them, the late Hugh Russell and John Gray - a retired neurosurgeon - and they explained all the pitfalls to John, as they do every boxer.

“You’ve seen the frenzy in the media with this tragic event, but the reason is that it is such a rarity. To become a professional fighter, you need to go through tests and checks annually.

“Boxing is our country’s number one sport for success. How many Olympic medals? How many lives has it saved by keeping kids off the streets, away from drugs and alcohol? I still have to support it. It’s a brutal sport, but I’m passionate about the good it brings.

“Right now, I’m on the adrenaline of this but time is a great healer. Sometimes I think I won’t do it (promote) again but then I think I will because of the lives it has saved.”

Perhaps one man forgotten in this tragedy is Nathan Howells - Cooney’s opponent on the night.

The Welshman was fighting for his own career on the night and ought to have been celebrating a big win on the road, but instead, is also trying to come to terms with the tragic events. No fighter intends to seriously injure their opponent and Howells was no different.

“I spoke to Nathan this morning (Tuesday) to check in because it was the biggest night of his life and he was victorious,” Dunlop revealed.

“He can’t bring himself to celebrate, which is sad for him as he is shellshocked and devastated.

“John’s family have contacted him to congratulate him and tell him to keep fighting. Nathan said to me that he will fight on for John as he wants to feel as though his victory and John’s life was not in vain.”