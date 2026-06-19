TEAM Ireland secured two big wins over Team America in two Bridges Beyond Boxing events in Buffalo and Boston.

The away squad wasted no time in getting down to business with practice sessions getting underway a matter of hours after touching down Stateside. Yes, they were there to build relations across the Atlantic and to experience a new culture but ultimately this team of experienced and competitive amateurs wanted to showcase their talents on the big stage.

Amhrán an bhFiann and The Star-Spangled Banner rang around the Riverworks Complex to open the Battle of Buffalo. The anthems combined with a raucous crowd and the event was also streamed live across the world complete with commentary, which gave an increased sense of magnitude to proceedings and no doubt inspired the teams to give it their all and put on a great show. A hard fought battle ensued with Team Ireland clinching the win 7-5.

Onto Boston just six days later and the team had recovered well and were raring to go again. Final preparations took place in the Nonantum Boxing Club before the main event in the Massachusetts Irish Cultural Centre. Kai Dynes of Immaculata shone as he won his 67kg bout with a first round stoppage helping Team Ireland on their way to a 6-5 win.

An American squad arrive for the Battle of Belfast on 25th June in the Beechlawn Hotel. Tickets available on the door.