Boxing: Euro champ Staneva ends Walsh's Olympic dreams

IT was another disappointment for Ireland's boxers at the Paris Games as Michaela Walsh lost out in her featherweight last 16 bout against Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva on Friday.

The West Belfast woman, appearing at her second Olympics, just couldn't get to grips with the pre-fight favourite whose speed and reach from the southpaw stance proved a puzzle she couldn't solve.

Whatever about come of the scoring against Irish boxers in the previous days, there was no doubt about this one as Staneva was just slicker and a deserved winner on the cards.

Walsh always seemed to be chasing it and the nature of this fight left her with just too much to do.

"It's always hard when you're down after the first round," she admitted to RTE afterwards.

"I heard them say '5-0' (to Staneva). I'd say it was a very cagey first round. We both caught each other, not with much, so then go out and try to chase it.

"I thought I did a lot better in the second round but it was 4-1 to her and I felt I had a brilliant last round but I'm not a judge. I just go in and do my best. Unfortunately today wasn't my day, but she is a brilliant opponent, a brilliant person and I hope she can go the whole way."

An emotional Michaela Walsh admits she doesn't know what the future holds after her loss in her last-16 featherweight bout with Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva#RTESport #Paris2024 #boxing

📺 Watch https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7

📱Updates https://t.co/18WgncFAEe pic.twitter.com/1lk68ru84F — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 2, 2024

It was a cagey start as they sought to find their range, but the Bulgarian southpaw had the advantage in terms of reach and speed, making it extremely tricky for the Belfast woman to get inside and score. There were moments with a good shot downstairs, but Staneva had a little more success with check hooks and they were enough for her to sweep the opener.

Walsh had to find a way to change it up to enjoy more success and looked a little more aggressive to begin the second. It remained quite scrappy and although Walsh did find the mark with a couple of rights, she had also been on the receiving end of Staneva jabs and lead rights as the Bulgarian was now in a commanding position with four of the five judges scoring the second in her favour.

There was no option but to go for broke in the final frame to deliver something spectacular.

Staneva knew she was all but there and was happy to manage the final three minutes with her long levers finding the target as Walsh had to throw caution to the wind to turn it around, but was unable to do so as the European champion claimed a 5-0 victory.

Walsh, who was the last of the Irish boxing team to make her bow, refused to use that as an excuse and said she and the rest of the team will now be behind Kellie Harrington - the last of the Irish boxers remaining - with the defending lightweight champion in semi-final action against Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira (approx 9pm).

Walsh gets through with a left hand

"It was tough waiting around but I'm a bit of a professional and do everything right, live the right lifestyle," she insisted.

"I just tried to save my energy and do the right thing since I got the draw. I've loved every minute of it and the fight as well.

"It was a very close fight and I don't think the scoring reflects that, but I'm happy with my performance. I could have done a bit more, but when I was coming in she was catching me with the long reach. It was a cagey affair but I'm just proud to be on the Olympic stage, boxing against the best in the world.

"I've been in boxing for a long time so I don't know what the future holds. I'm just proud to be here with my brother (Aidan) and the rest of my teammates to help push Kellie all the way to the final and hopefully gold."