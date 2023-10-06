Boxing: McGivern to fight for first pro title in Letterkenny next month

JAMES McGivern will finally get the chance to fight for his first title when he battles John Stanford for the Celtic lightweight title in Letterkenny on November 18.

'The Natural' improved to 7-0 in Scotland last weekend then he scored a second round knockdown on his way to a 60-53 points win over Jayo Fernando Duran to put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him.

Now working with former three-time world champion Ricky Burns, the Ormeau Road man will hope this time his shot at a title comes too fruition after previous fights fell through.

This will act as chief support on the Elite Sheer 'Rumble In The Hills’ card that is set to take place at the 2000 capacity Aura Leisure Complex in the Donegal town and will be topped by former Irish amateur star Joe Ward (9-1, 5KOs) will headline the night in his first bout in Ireland as a pro.

The 29-year-old is a three-time European amateur gold medalist, who also won two silver and one bronze at the amateur World Championships and represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games.

In the main event in Letterkenny, the Moate southpaw will face Prince Oko Nartey (11-1, 10KOs) over eight rounds at light heavyweight.

The card will see a host of Irish talent get their chance to shine and Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports is excited for what lies in store, including the title opportunity for McGivern.

A battle of the undefeated. A bout between @jamesmcgivern17 and Josh Sandford has been sanctioned for the BUI Celtic Lightweight title. James is 7-0 and Josh is 6-0, it promises to be a brilliant contest. @Irishboxingcom @BoxingTicketsNI @crueljohno — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) October 4, 2023

“The card is stacked with unbelievable talent,” he said.

“It is an honour for us to have Joe Ward as one of the main fights. I boxed with Joe and competed with him for years as an amateur. If you look at his resume, he was one of the most successful in the amateur scene. Joe is working with Lou DiBella in New York and we’re working together on bringing Joe home for this fight.

"James McGivern is an absolutely fantastic talent and he can really go places. James and Tyler Jolly have won Commonwealth Games medals and they have fan-friendly styles that can make them special."



McCarthy to travel to Poland

Tommy McCarthy will take on Michal Cieslak for the European cruiserweight title on November 4 in Poland.

When opportunity comes knocking, you gotta let her in!! 🥊 🎲 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MEsyxY34aJ — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) October 3, 2023

McCarthy lost the continental strap against Cars Billam-Smith in 2021 and failed in a rematch bid against the Englishman who has since gone onto win a world title.

'Mac Attack' was due to face WBA word champion Arsen Goulamirian in France last month but the fight fell through, so instead he returns to face Poland's Cieslak - a two-time world title challenger - on enemy soil with victory likely to earn him a shot at the big one.

Meanwhile, Anthony Cacace has been forced to settle for a defence of his IBO super-featherweight title in Manchester on November 18 as part of Queenberry's 'Magnificent 7' fight night.

'The Apace' had hoped to land a shot at either WBC champion O'Shaquie Foster or IBF king, Joe Cordina, but neither materialised.

Instead, he faces the undefeated Garner with the hope another defence of the belt will see him land a crack at one of the division's leading lights.