Boxing: McKenna and Crocker set to deliver one to remember

Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker were both supremely confident at Friday's weigh-in Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

THE waiting is over as Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker will battle it out to decide just which of them is the welterweight king of Belfast at the SSE Arena tonight.

Opinions are divided as to which of these rivals will come out on top and that is what makes this chief support bout so special as there are so many variables and a case can be made for any possible outcome.

When it was first announced, it seemed to be a match-up of the experienced warhorse in McKenna against the up-and-coming wrecking ball in Crocker, but it is not just so straightforward.

Both men made the championship limit of 147lbs at Friday's weigh-in although it required 'The Croc' to strip off completely, so it's all-systems-go in a fight the has gripped the imagination.

"A win against Tyrone sets me up for huge opportunities, especially heading into next year," said Crocker who is perfect through his previous 17 contests.

"A Belfast v Belfast fight of this magnitude hasn't happened in many years, so I'm excited.

"Tyrone is a good fighter, tough as old boots and durable, has the experience as he always says, but I'm looking forward to putting on a show."

Whatever of the predictions as to whom will be celebrating at the end, it seems as certain as it can be that this will absolutely catch fire.

McKenna (23-3-1) may hold the physical advantages of side and reach from his southpaw stance, but he is a man who absolutely loves a tear-up and insists it will be no different.

He does cut up in fights, but the blood almost acts as a spur to fight harder and although he may not carry fearsome power, he has enough to keep Crocker honest and his experience of big fights on big occasions - something he has reiterated in the build-up - will give him confidence he can take his rival into deep waters.

Crocker is the heavier-handed man and many will feel he can overpower McKenna, but his boxing skills are also excellent. But what happens should he throw the sink and 'The Mighty Celt' keeps coming?

"It's been 40 years since the last big Belfast v Belfast fight: Hugh Russell, RIP, was the last to have one (against Davy Larmour) and the buzz in this city is incredible," McKenna noted.

"I just can't wait to get in there on Saturday and have a bloodbath. You will see fireworks."

Fireworks are almost certain and with so much pride at stake, both will give it absolutely everything in their quest for victory.

A fight in the trenches is what McKenna enjoys and is used to, but then that could well play right into Crocker's hands.

It promises to be something special and a fight that could be remembered for many years to come.

Agyarko vows to rise to the challenge against Williamson

On another night, Caoimhin Agyarko's big homecoming showdown with Troy Williamson could well top the bill given how evenly matched they appear to be.

The pair will tangle for the WBA Continental light-middleweight title in what is just one of a number off 50-50 fights on the SSE Arena blockbuster.

They have circled one another for a while and now they get to settle the argument with Agyarko putting his perfect 13-fight record on the line against the Darlington man who has won 20, lost one and drawn one in the past.

Williamson initially weight-in two ounces over the 154lb limit but returned to the scales shortly after where he hit the magic number and a look at both suggests he is the physically bigger of the pair.

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Troy Williamson has all the ingredients to be explosive

He has also promised to set a high pace, but Agyarko is convinced this is a fight he can win and in style as now injury-free, he is ready to take the big step forward in what is a huge step-up from anything he has done in the past.

An added bit of needle between the pair only adds to what could turn into a thrilling battle and Agyarko says he is ready for the challenge.

"Troy said this is a fight where I have to step up, just like he did against Ted Cheeseman, and that will be the case on Saturday - I believe I'm better in every department," he said.

In another fascinating contest, Sean McComb puts his WBO European light-welterweight title on the line against Sam Maxwell.

The pair will know plenty about each other having sparred countless rounds and this represents a big opportunity for McComb to kick on against man whose career has hit the skids a little with two defeats in his last three.

But Maxwell is dangerous and he represents a major hurdle for McComb to overcome, but the Belfast man has been in fine form of late with six wins since his stoppage loss against Gavin Gwynne in 2021 and will hope to carry that on tonight.