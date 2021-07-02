Boxing: McKenna set for rescheduled Turarov challenge on Féile card

Tyrone McKenna was set to face Zhankosh Turarov back in April before the Kazakh tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the fight INPHO

Tyrone McKenna has his sights fixed on Zhankosh Turarov once again as it was confirmed 'The Mighty Celt' will tangle with the Kazakh on the Féile and Phobail fight card on Friday, August 6.

The pair were due to meet back in April on the Herring-Frampton bill in Dubai, but Turarov tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the fight, leaving McKenna bitterly disappointed as the fight was scrapped.

However, the match has been remade and the pair will trade later at the Falls Park on the Conlan-Doheny undercard for the Kazakh's WBO Inter-Continental light-welterweight strap.

This is certainly a high-rise, high-reward for the West Belfast man who goes in against a fighter who boasts a perfect record of 24 wins from as many contests, but victory will catapult him to a high world ranking.

The card is already taking shape with rising Scottish talent Lee McGregor defending the European bantamweight title against France's Vincent Legrand.

The Edinburgh man has had a rapid ascent in the sport with the British and Commonwealth titles secured and last time out, in just his 10th pro outing, dethroned another French fighter, Karim Guerfi, in just 163 seconds.

Legrand will also arrive in Belfast with a perfect record of 32 wins from 32 and should offer a good test of McGregor.

MICHAEL CONLAN TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY 10AM!



BE READY!!!



🥊Féile Fight Night, Falls Park Belfast, Friday 6 August



🎫 Tickets from £30



TICKETMASTER LINK ▶️ https://t.co/a8uAQngTgR pic.twitter.com/XCI8p07ykc — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 2, 2021

There are further undercard announcements set to be released in the coming days, but as revealed here two weeks ago, Padraig McCrory is set for a battle against Russia's Russia's Sergei Gorokhov at super-middleweight, while Sean McComb is another name almost certain to be added.

Tickets for the Féile card went on sale this morning, and with the main event capturing the imagination of the Irish boxing public as perhaps the biggest domestic battle since the 1962 meeting of Freddie Gilroy and John Caldwell, demand has been huge with sales reflecting that.