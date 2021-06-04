Boxing: Mexican showdown for Agyarko in first outing of the year

IT’S not the first title fight he had been hoping for, but Caoimhin Agyarko is planning to make a statement in his first outing of 2021 when he takes on Mexico’s Ernesto Olvera in Telford, England on Saturday, live on BT Sport.



It is a measure of the progress the 24-year-old middleweight prospect has made so far that already he starting to find difficulty in securing opponents, meaning there was no viable dance partner who was keen to trade leather for an International strap this weekend.



Instead, it is the 25-year-old from Durango who will make the journey with a record of 11-6 to try and put the brakes on the former Holy Trinity amateur who has won all eight pro contests to date and is on a run of four inside the distance.



“I haven’t fought this year and been out of the ring almost seven months, so it’s good to be finally back,” he said.



“I had a good step-up against Jez Smith and a good performance, then another explosive performance against Robbie Chapman, so they were two good wins towards the end of last year.



“I wanted to keep progressing and stay active, but unfortunately with the current situation, there hasn’t been many shows.



“It is what it is, but I’m back out Saturday night and hopefully again in September, then another before the end of the year.”

Some have tipped Agyarko to be one of the new stars of Belfast boxing and while there is a long road still ahead, he has shown enough to fuel that hype.



However, he dismisses such talk and insists he is not concerned about what others have to say, instead preferring to keep developing in the gym and delivering on fight night.



“I’ve always said there is no hype required from people around my name,” he insists.



“With my performances, you are going to get some people thinking I’m the real deal and speaking up for me to put me in the spotlight.



“I don’t focus on that at all or any of the expectations. I just focus on each fight, keeping my head down and progressing.”



With recognition comes attention from other fighters and recently, Agyarko looked to put to bed an online spat with reality star-turned-boxer Idris Virgo by offering the Englishman a chance to settle it between the ropes, but to no avail.



Virgo has not been the only one and Agyarko says that if those who are more interested in landing blows with their thumbs rather than fists “then you won’t get the opportunity again.”



Olvera is the man who did accept the challenge this weekend and whilst ‘Macho’ travels over with a rather modest record, the Belfast man is taking nothing for granted having watched other Mexican fighters score upset wins in recent times including Jovanni Straffon against James Tennyson and Mauricio Lara over Josh Warrington.

Belfast prospect Caoimhin Agyarko looks to cement his place as one of the most exciting talents in boxing.



“It doesn’t matter who they are or where they are from - I’ve got to get in there and do a job,” he stressed.



“I’m fully focused and not overlooking my opponent. I know the best Caoimhin Agyarko can beat anybody. I believe in my talent and have worked extremely hard in this camp, so I’m not overlooking anybody.



“I’m aware of Mexicans coming over and upsetting the odds but that won’t happen on Saturday because I’ll be switched on and looking to put in another explosive performance.”



Agyarko has been made to wait for his first action of the year, but has used the time wisely and enjoyed sparring with Billy Joe Saunders ahead of the Englishman’s recent defeat to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.



The experience gained from working with the two-division world champion has been invaluable and feels he is now beginning to find his groove as a pro, planning to deliver a performance to match against Olvera on Saturday.



“It’s been a 13-week camp, so I’ve had a lot of time to focus on my performance, gain experience in sparring and learn through the rounds,” he added.



“I’m turning into a seasoned pro and have gained a lot of experience over the last two-and-a-half years, so I know what I need to do on Saturday to get the job done.”