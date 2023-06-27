Boxing: Michaela Walsh one win from Olympic Games with victory over Taskin

Michaela Walsh has her hand raised following Tuesday's victory over Aysen Taskin in their 57kg last 16 bout at the European Games INPHO

MICHAELA Walsh is one win from a second trip to the Olympic Games as the Emerald featherweight scored a hugely impressive unanimous decision victory over Turkey's Aysen Taskin in their European Games last 16 bout on Tuesday.

Walsh was in total control from start to finish with Taskin getting the nod off one judge in the first, but aside from that, it was a shutout for Walsh who boxes on Wednesday evening (approx 5.45pm Irish time, live here) in the quarter-final against Denmark's Melissa Juvonen Mortensen for a place in the last four that will guarantee a place in next summer's Games in Paris.

On Tuesday, Walsh claimed her second unanimous verdict of the Euro tournament having accounted for Olga Pavlina Papadatou from Greece in the first round.

It was another convincing display as her movement, counters and ring craft was just too much for Taskin who was game but outclassed.

The West Belfast woman was quickly into her stride, countering early and finding a home for the jab right from the off.

🥊 | BOXING



Tokyo Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh, is one win away from booking her ticket to #Parish2024 following a 5-0 last 16 victory over Turkey.



#TeamIreland #EG2023 pic.twitter.com/t6pIDJl6U0 — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 27, 2023

Taskin attacked but Walsh took a step back and thudded home a right with the Turkish fighter overextended.

The movement of the Commonwealth champion was excellent in the opener as Taskin was left chasing shadows for the most part and she got the nod from four of the five judges.

Walsh opened the second off the jab and although took one back, her counters were working well against her rival who was looking to force the issue a little more.

But the evasiveness of the Emerald fighter was there for all to see as she manoeuvred away from danger and swept the board on all five cards with one even scoring it a 10-8 to leave her needing to simply stay out of harm's way in the final round to advance.

There was no danger of that as although Taskin was well aware she was trailing as she came out for the third with menacing intent, letting the hands go in an attempt to turn things her way, Walsh was ready for it, remaining just out of danger and landing a stiff right counter with her back to the ropes.

They did stand and trade in the middle of the ring, both whipping in to the body but the West Belfast woman was having the final say of the exchange with a one-two upstairs.

Taskin continued to fire until the final bell, but Walsh had been much more effective and she was favoured by all five judges again to cement victory and leave her one more win from another trip to the Olympics.