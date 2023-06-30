Boxing: Murphy and Gaynor rematch for Irish title

Colm Murphy following his win over Liam Gaynor in their first meeting last November Belfast Boxers

Colm Murphy v Liam Gaynor; Irish super-featherweight title

(Europa Hotel, Saturday, live on TG4 YouTube from 8pm)



THEIR first meeting at Girdwood Community Hub last November was a thriller, so there is an expectation for more of the same when Colm Murphy and Liam Gaynor run it back at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night on the MHD promotions card.

Belfast’s Murphy claimed the BUI Celtic featherweight title in their first meeting on a 77-75 decision over the Bolton-based Dub, but they step up to super-featherweight and 10 rounds this time around with the vacant Irish title on the line.

There had been rumours this fight may have made its way onto May’s Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor card in Dublin, but Belfast fans will get the benefit as they will get the chance to watch part two on a card that also features North Belfast’s Owen O’Neill who moves down to welterweight to put his 11-fight unbeaten record on the line against Iliyan Markov over six rounds, Belfast native Gerard Hughes takes on Jake Pollard and Tokyo Olympian Emmet Brennan make his professional bow against Angel Emilov.

The first fight saw Murphy get off to a great start as he looked to be overwhelming Gaynor, but the man from Tallaght dug in and made it competitive in the second half.

“I’m not a sore loser, so I took it on the chin,” Gaynor told VIP Boxing.

“I just took it a loss, another learning curve, but when I related it I thought: ‘I thought I won’. So I’m happy to have the rematch now so I can redeem myself and win an Irish title.”

Tá Dornálaíocht Beo ar ais ar Spórt TG4



📅 1 Iúil / July 1st

🥊 Murphy v Gaynor

🏆 Irish Super Featherweight Title

💻 YouTube Spórt TG4



Agus níos mó ar an undercard



🥊 Hughes, O'Neill, Brennan 🥊@MARKHDUNLOP pic.twitter.com/fjdCl2nCDc — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 23, 2023

However, there was a sense at the final bell that Murphy had done more than enough to have his hand raised and he did so, but by quite a narrow margin - five rounds to three - and while he wore the scars of battle after, still can’t understand Gaynor’s argument he was hard done by.

“In an interview I saw, he said he thinks he won the fight,” countered 23-year-old Murphy, two years his opponent’s junior.

“I don’t know who has been telling him that because everyone else I’ve spoken to said I was a clear winner and it wasn’t as close as the scorecards suggested.

“Either way, this is a different fight and I’m never going to count a man out.

“Me and Dee (Walsh, coach) have talked about it and I know what I did wrong in the last fight. I was very high-intensity, so I’ll probably take my time a bit more with the extra rounds. But I’ve also got four extra pounds on me, which for a young guy is very beneficial.

“We’ll have to see, but I don’t think he will be able to handle the extra weight.”

That move up in weight that Murphy alludes to is more to suit Gaynor than him, but the Belfast man doesn’t feel like this will be a disadvantage.

Instead of boiling himself down, he insists the added four pounds will make him even stronger and in a better place to capitalise on an opportunities to push on the gas if he feels he has stung his rival.

He believes he had him in trouble at Girdwood and the extra bit of meat in his shots this time around will prove to be the tipping point on the night.

“As I’m not cutting weight for this fight, I’ve just been able to concentrate on improving and that will help long-term in my career,” said ‘Posh Boy’ who enters with a record of 7-0.

“I will be moving back down to featherweight, but Liam Gaynor wanted this fight at super-feather - I could have made feather - and that will be a mistake on his part as I will be fit, strong and I’m young.

“I nearly stoped him in the last fight and maybe if that had been at super-featherweight he wouldn’t have taken the shots I was throwing. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt as he was probably a bit weight-drained.”

In a rematch, adjustments are crucial and it is Gaynor who must find a way to gain the upper hand this time, but Murphy has an incredible engine and the longer duration may also play into his hands.

Both men have scored a win since their first meeting with Gaynor improving to 10-2, so it sets up this rematch nicely.

Having shared eight thrilling rounds together already, there is absolute respect between the pair, but also huge desire to ensure they can wrap the green belt around their waist.

Winning an Irish title can’t be underestimated and Murphy says it will mean the world to him should he prevail as it will represent a milestone in his career and give the confidence to push on for even bigger honours.

“This is going to be a dream come true to win the Irish title,” he confirmed.

“My late grandad would be very proud of me to have it wrapped around my waist, so I’ll be bringing it to his trophy room and dedicating the fight to him.

“Even just fighting for an Irish title is a big honour this early in my pro career, so I’m very grateful for everyone who is coming out for me as it has given me the opportunity. I’ll be ready to seize it and then move onto bigger and better things.”