Boxing: Murphy seeks to make it a perfect 10 in Commonwealth eliminator

COLM Murphy is bidding to make it a perfect 10 at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night as he takes on Julias Kisarawe in a Commonwealth featherweight eliminator (live on TG4 YouTube).

‘Posh Boy’ has put the books aside to concentrate on his boxing with a Masters Construction Law on ice as laying the foundations for his boxing career is top priority for now.

That decision has been vindicated thus far, as the 24-year-old has already claimed the BUI Celtic featherweight and Irish super-featherweight titles, but his ambitions are greater and he can put himself in line for a crack at Commonwealth honours with victory on Saturday night.

This week also represents the start of a new chapter as Dan Boyle is now the man in his corner having parted ways with Dee Walsh and Murphy is happy with how they have gelled.

Noted for his appetitive for the hard yards, Murphy has not cut any corners in preparation and knows that must be the case as one slip can spell curtains for a career.

However, he is confident the boxes have been ticked and is ready to get his third full year as a pro off to the best possible start.

“I’ve been training away since before Christmas, so I’m more than ready for the opportunity Mark (Dunlop, manager) has got for me,” he confirmed.

“Hopefully I get the win here and that will set me up for a big 2024 and pushes me on for the Commonwealth title down the line.

“It’s still early in the year and I’ll see what road Mark wants to take, but I’ve faith in him. He’s put me on the right path so far, so I’ll just keep the head down, do what he tells me to do and rise to the challenges he sets for me.”

Kisarawe, who lost out to Prince Patel in a 2021 Commonwealth super-flyweight challenge, arrives in Belfast with a record of 34-11-1, so knows his way around the ring and is also a dangerous puncher given the chance.

He has lost his last three, however, and at 33, his career trajectory is perhaps heading in the opposite direction to Murphy’s, but Murphy is taking nothing for granted.

“I’ve watched footage of him on YouTube, but I’m confident with the sacrifices I’ve made that I’ll make it a tough night for him,” he insists.

“I won’t look past him. I have to tick all the boxes I have been and we’ll see what the situation is like in there.

“This is the fittest I’ve been as a pro and I’m getting more physical. I’ve set myself a really good baseline and this has set me up for the longer rounds.

“I’ve been training like a spartan since before Christmas as I know how big a year this is. One mistake and that’s you five steps back and I can’t afford that.”