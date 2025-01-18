Boxing: Next generation to lead the charge at The Devenish on February 8

Promoter Jay Byrne with a number of the fighters who will appear at The Devenish on February 8 at Saturday's press conference in the Finaghy venue

Boxing fans are set to be spoiled over the next few months with a number of shows planned in Belfast and on Saturday, February 8, The Devenish is the venue for JB Promotions' first outing in the city.

The card will feature the next crop of professionals who are beginning to make their way with plenty of local interest as former Gleann amateur, John Boyd tops the bill for his fifth outing in the paid ranks.

Trained by Dee Walsh, the middleweight prospect has enjoyed a solid start to his career with an immediate graduation to six-rounders following his debut win at the Ulster Hall and has also enjoyed an outing at the SSE Arena either side of appearances in Dublin.

This will be his first time leading the charge and he will have a supporting cast of up-and-coming talent including former Holy Trinity standout Barry McReynolds who began his pro career with a bang at the end of November, while another Gleann graduate, Gary Arthurs is also set for his second pro outing after a successful debut at the SSE Arena last August.

Former St Paul's ABC amateur Fionntan McLaughlin makes his debut and ex-MMA fighter Hijjah McMahon is another of the Belfast contingent in action as he seeks to make it two wins from two.

"I'm excited to make my debut in Belfast," said Fionntan McLaughlin.

"I've boxed in The Devenish before and the atmosphere is electric, so I'm glad to be back.

"I come to put on a dominant performance every time and will be looking for a knockout

"I want to be out as much as I can this year, so get the debut out of the way and then I'll be ready to go whenever."

Elsewhere, rising Coleraine star Matty Boreland will go into his fifth pro outing as he eyes the winner of the Irish super-bantamweight title fight between Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes that takes place on the Crocker-Donovan card on March 1, while Newry's Cathal Jennings makes his debut and Starbane duo Danny Duffy and Cathal McLaughlin are also set for their second professional outings.

It promises to be an excellent night of action at the Finaghy venue, which has been a launchpad for a number of successful careers in recent times and promoter Jay Byrne, a former pro from Dublin is bringing his operation north for the first time, has plans to make Belfast a regular venue as he seeks to help build the careers of the next generation.

"When I sign fighters, I can't not have a roadmap for them for when they are going to fight at home," said Byrne at Saturday's press conference.

"It's easy to just say they will go fight in Manchester, Scotland, Dublin... But when a lad is from Belfast, you can't expect him to always have to buy tickets, hotels and transport, so we want to bring them home.

"We have our experienced lads in Belfast like 'Pody' (Padraig McCrory) and Tyrone McKenna, but these lads are the future and we all need to get behind them."