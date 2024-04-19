Boxing: Opportunity knocks for McComb in New York

Sean McComb is confident he will be celebrating at the Barclays Centre in Brookly on Saturday night INPHO

OPPORTUNITY and not occasion is at the forefront of Sean McComb’s mind as he readies for battle against Arnold Barboza Jr at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, this Saturday (Sunday from 1am Irish time, live on DAZN PPV).

That the main event is a blockbuster between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia for Haney’s WBC light-welterweight title means little for the Turf Lodge man as he has his own ambitions in the 140lb division.

Victory in the chief support bout over the undefeated Californian who boats a record of 29-0 would secure a shot at WBO champ Teofimo Lopez - another major name in the sport - so this week is all business rather than a sense of just being happy to be involved in an event that will be watched by millions. That brings pressure, but then the West Belfast man is one who takes things in his stride.

The fight was confirmed to McComb shortly after St Patrick’s Day, having been floated seven days prior.

Naturally, when manager Lee Eaton mentioned the possibility of taking on Barboza, he jumped at it, but things did quieten and he feared his opportunity had gone just as quickly as it arrived.

But just as he began to think he had hit the post, the phonecall came and it was all systems go from there.

“It’s a great opportunity for me on a worldwide platform is brilliant, especially in America,” he said before crossing the pond.

“To be co-main event to such big names and personalities in the sport is great, but I can’t be sidetracked by all of that. I know it can be very easy to be sidetracked by all of the lights and the noise, big names, who’s there and not there - I just have to focus on what I have got to do and grab the opportunity with both hands.”

McComb is not there to make up the numbers, even though he will be ranked a huge underdog and regarded as an unknown in American fight circles.

But he has earned his right to be there, bouncing back from a Commonwealth lightweight title loss to Gavin Gwynne in 2021 - a sole blemish on his 19-fight record - by winning the next seven, picking up the WBO European title and then defending it twice which elevated him into contention.

The last of those victories came against Sam Maxwell at the SSE Arena in December when ‘The Public Nuisance’ rose to the biggest test of his career to outclass his former gym-mate, dropping him three times on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

It was enough to pique the interest of Oscar De La Hoya’s promotional outfit, Golden Boy, once McComb’s manager threw his fighter’s hat in the ring to face Barboza and with all parties happy, the chance he has craved was confirmed.

“I have a good ranking with the WBO, so my manager, Lee Eaton reached out Golden Boy asking if Barboza had a fight yet and if not, he had an Irish fighter highly ranked and we could do it as a final eliminator,” he explained.

“They had a look and agreed the fight makes sense, so the WBO have sanctioned it as a final eliminator and here we are, ready to rock.”

Naturally, given the stage and the prize for the winner, this fight carries jeopardy as Barboza is a tough proposition, but then McComb insists the reverse is true.

The 32-year-old American - one year McComb’s senior - has faced just one southpaw in Mike Reed since emerging past the six-rounder phase early in his career, so is will be a test for him to get to grips with a lefty in McComb who will hold advantages in height and reach, can box, move, counter and frustrate.

Still, Barboza is also a superbly skilful operator who puts his shots together well and has excellent movement, epitomised by his most recent victory when he dominated Xolisani Ndongeni to prompt the South African corner to pull their man out at the end of the eighth.

Although that was just his 11th win inside the distance in 29 contests, the Long Beach resident does carry decent power and certainly skill - enough to out-point a former two-weight world champion in Jose Pedraza in the fight previous - so by far represents the biggest challenge McComb has had to date.

However, this could be a fight won by brains rather than brawn and the West Belfast man believes he has the tools to emulate Carl Frampton who stunned the boxing world in his win over Leo Santa Cruz at the same Brooklyn venue in 2016.

“When you look at the top 10 of the WBO, I believe Barboza is perfect for me stylistically,” he insists.

“I have a lot of belief I can win this fight. I’m not just going over there because I can get on a big show - I genuinely believe I can beat this guy.

“It’s going to come down to whoever gets the tactics right and I think I can adjust things a bit better than he can. I know he is good at putting punches together and disguising his attacks, but I’m very good at preventing that.

“I’m there for one reason: get in, win and the world’s my oyster.”