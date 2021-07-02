Boxing: ‘Posh Boy’ Murphy set to build pro career

HE may have just graduated with a degree in Quantity Surveying, but Colm Murphy’s immediate future will be to construct a career in professional boxing having penned a deal with Mark Dunlop’s MHD Promotions stable.

The former Irish U22 champion and Commonwealth Youth bronze medallist confirmed the switch from the amateur ranks this week and will join Dunlop’s stable that includes European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy and former world title challenger James Tennyson.

The 21-year-old who boxed in the vest for the St George’s club on the Ormeau Road is a past pupil of Methodist College and whilst that College has produced a long list of International rugby stars throughout the years, ‘Posh Boy’ has opted for hits of a different kind with a fine amateur career now giving way to punch-for-pay.

He will continue with his studies on a part-time basis having enrolled to do an online Masters in Construction Law and Adjudication through Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

Such a scenario is not unheard of in professional boxing, with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera the holder of a degree in law, and Murphy says juggling academia with the sweet science has been a natural fit.

“The studying and training went hand-in-hand,” he explained.

“I would get up and train in the morning, feel good about myself, then hit the books in uni. To unwind from that I’d go training at night.

“It was a bit of a struggle at times. I had been in Dubai for a year and came back the day after St Paddy’s Day to get the dissertation wrapped up. I had actually been looking to get my pro career started over there and if I had stayed, I wouldn’t have been able to come home (due to travel restrictions) but would maybe have been 2-0 already.

“I think I made the smart decision to get the dissertation done at home because I now have that career to fall back on, but for now I want to give the boxing a go because I don’t want to be that man in a bar saying what they could have been.

“I have just left full-time education and was basically training as a professional boxer in terms of the standard over the past three years, so I’m well capable of continuing to juggle on that front.”

I’ve signed a contract with the main man @markhdunlop and M.H.D promotions to follow my dream in being a professional boxer🥊.

After a great amateur career full of blood, sweat and tears you can expect there to be fireworks let off in this journey we’re I will give it my all pic.twitter.com/2hxjHXl3sL — Posh boy murphy (@ColmMur86696653) June 28, 2021

His undergraduate degree was completed in Liverpool, just one stop on a well-travelled man who has boxed internationally including those 2017 Commonwealth Youths in the Bahamas.

In fact, he did box in Dubai earlier this year, on the undercard of an exhibition between Steven Ward and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson, his first fight since narrowly coming up short in a thrilling 2020 Ulster Elite final against rival JP Hale.

Those experiences will stand to the Ormeau man who will continue to train out of his old amateur club for now as he continues his boxing education in the professional area.

“I’m looking forward to the future,” he said.

“I’ve a big summer ahead of me with training to set myself up. I’ll be going to club training on a Monday night and will do what (James) McGivern is doing as he is already there as a professional and Jack is working towards the Commonwealth Games.

“There is no reason why I shouldn’t keep that connection as we work well with each other and support each other, but I will look to train outside of the club to help progress me as I know I need to keep on my toes and not get too comfortable.”

Murphy intends to box at featherweight initially, but feels he could move down in weight where his natural size would make him a handful, but there is no rush as he and his team aim to help him adapt to the slower pace of pro boxing gradually.

Still just 21, there is a long road ahead and he hopes to make his debut as early as September should restrictions make shows in Belfast viable once again.

“I hope by the end of summer I’ll have a date to work to,” he confirmed.

“Mark (Dunlop) is working hard in the background and he will lead me right. We’re not in a huge rush at the minute as this is a different game I’m adapting to.

“I feel as though I could do six rounds for my debut, but there is no need as I’m only 21 and won’t peak for another 10 years. We’ll just take it slow and start with four rounds, then build up to six so I can keep learning the trade until it feels right.

“I can make featherweight no sweat the day before a weigh-in with dieting like I have done before, but then I have my lifestyle coaches, Dave and Stuart McKeaton, who will put me through a water load phase (for making weight). I could easily push that to super-bantamweight or even lower, as I would be scarily big at that weight.”

With his manager, Dunlop, enjoying a good relationship with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, there could be opportunities in future to make huge strides in the sport.

Such talk is for later as now, it is about building his record and experience as a professional with Murphy happy to be guided at the right pace and learn in this toughest of trades.

“Mark’s résumé speaks for itself,” he agreed.

“During these times, he hasn’t been able to run any shows but has kept his fighters progressing so is great on that front. He doesn’t just sign anybody and I did have other offers, but he is the man for me who has a plan and strategy for me.