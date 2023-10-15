Boxing: Quinn blasts out Liddell to claim flyweight honours

IT was perhaps fitting that on the weekend when Belfast mourned the loss of a great in Hugh Russell, it was the next Belfast flyweight to emerge in Conor Quinn who claimed the Celtic and Commonwealth 'Silver' titles with a seventh round stoppage of Chris Liddell at Girdwood Hub on Saturday.

'Magnificent' by name and also nature, the West Belfast man proved his class to take the Scot apart with intelligence, power and skill, improving his record to 8-0-1.

It was a highly entertaining fight as a high pace with the Scot and his supporters playing their part, but Quinn is continuing to clear the early hurdles and this performance and win will see his stock rise further.

He wanted to land his first pro titles and do so in a manner befitting the late Hugh Russell, doing just that and paying the ultimate tribute to the former British flyweight and bantamweight champion.

"John Gray (NI Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control) came into me before and talked to me about putting on a good performance for Hugh," he said after.

"He was one of the best fighters Ireland has ever produced and a flyweight, so that made tonight a bit more significant.

"Everyone paid their respects but I don't think anyone really knows how much Hugh helped me and all the other fighters, so I wanted to put on a good performance.

"This is the weekend of Hugh Russell, but also a weekend for me as I picked up two belts."

The Scot came out marching forward with a high guard, but was forced to take a couple of early uppercuts.

Quinn did take a good right in the opener, but landed a couple of his own and a crunching body shot in a lively opener.

Liddell opened up a little more in the second round that became trench warfare as they fought at close quarters, slinging in meaty shots as they tried to grind each other down.

When he took a step back, Quinn enjoyed a little more success in the third, a round that was his as his aim of finding a home for the uppercut paid off.

It was a relentless pace and Quinn landed a four-punch combination early in the fourth, the first sign he may be making a dent in the visitor.

He began to put his punches together and another flurry and a solid right, but was then forced to take a left of his own as Liddell reminded him he was still a threat.

But Quinn was on top, producing some excellent work in the fifth as there were signs the accumulation of punches were starting to get to Liddell who finished the round with a cut to the left eye.

Liddell continued to press forward in an effort to smother Quinn's work and prevent that separation that was benefitting the Belfast man.

It ensured he enjoyed his best round since the second, but it wouldn't last as it finally all caught up with him in the seventh.

A right hand down the middle set the wheels in motion as it stunned Liddell and Quinn knew he had him, jumping on him and unloading with a rapid flurry of hooks on the ropes as Liddell finally went down with referee Ron Kearney on the verge of stepping in.

Bravely, he rose but Quinn was not going to let him off the hook and the finish was clever as Liddell kept his hands high, but was tagged to the body as he went over and that was that.

"Everyone was slagging me I the gym as I didn't have a belt, but I've picked two up now and am ahead of some of them," he said with a laugh.

"It was as I expected. I know Chris was a tough guy coming over and he wanted the two belts too. He brought a good crowd over but I've said it from day one, if any flyweights want to mix it with me, it won't go ten rounds.

"I probably should have stuck to my boxing a wee bit more and took a bit less as I'm going on holiday on Monday, but I love a fight too.

"There was a bit of inexperience too as I heard his crowd when he half-landed and I wanted to show I could throw four or five back, but it was my first time headlining a big event and fighting for two titles.

"I've had 150 amateur fights and lost only 20, so I can box the head off these guys.

"I watched some of his fights and he has his hands high, but I said to Dee (Walsh, coach) that I will hurt him and when I do, I'll finish him to the body and that's what happened."

This win will see him move right into contention for the British and full Commonwealth belts.

Undoubtedly, he will be well manoeuvred in time one the right options are identified, but is happy to take on any challenge the may arise.

"Mark (Dunlop, manager) is the man with the plan and he does everything the right way," Quinn stressed.

"You look at all the fighters he brought up and he has done it better than anyone. You want to jump into the big fights right away but the way Mark does it is he gets you the hard fights and then one in-between to get rounds.

"I want to climb the rankings and keep picking up belts. Whoever is there with a belt, I want to fight them."