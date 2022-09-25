Boxing: Quinn disappointed with draw at The Europa

IT wasn't the comeback Conor Quinn had hoped for at the Europa Hotel as he was forced to content himself with a draw (39-39) against Darwin Martinez.

Out of the ring for 32 months due to medical issues having won his first two pro fights when based ion Australia, Quinn was understandably a little rusty early on, but appeared to control the contest off the jab for the most part.

The visitor was always dangers, attacking with menacing intent on occasions, the nose of Quinn bloodied by the final bell, but was perhaps a little fortunate to get away with a draw.

"I'm not happy," said the Belfast man after.

"I thought I was controlling those rounds against a dangerous opponent. He was strong, but I got my jab going and kept hi at bay. "When he tried to step up in the last 20 seconds (of each round) I felt he was missing, so I'm confused by it (decision), but I'll take it on the chin."

Quinn opened with a crisp jab from the centre of the ring with next to nothing coming back at him bar one very rapid flurry from Martinez that will not have made much of an impact.

The visitor did look a lot more ambitious in the second and had some success, but Quinn also had his moments, again working off the jab and catching the Nicaraguan as he back-pedalled.

The third saw Quinn open up a little, putting together a few flurries as he began to find his timing fully with Martinez looking to nice the round with a late burst.

The visitor looked to find a winning charge in the final round and he did go for it, but Quinn pawed the jab and felt he would improve to 3-0, but will have to wait for a third pro win as he had to settle for a draw on referee Eamonn Magill's card.

"It's been a long time out and I did feel a bit rusty, but I felt I was keeping him at bay comfortably and was sticking to the plan," Quinn added.

"Had it have been six or eight rounds, maybe I could have put it on him a. bit more and taken a chance as you don't mind closing a round then.

"I thought I was going to be 3-0 tonight, but now it's 2-0-1 so I'm not happy. I'll speak to Dee and see where we go from here as he will think with a level head and maybe I'm not as rational."

Impressive win for O'Neill

Owen O'Neill came so close to a first stoppage win on Saturday night, but came through with a victory regardless against former Scottish champion Marek Laskowski.

The North Belfast man seemed on the brink of an early night on several occasions including the fourth when the Polish native went down and then had a point docked for persistent holding.

Owen O'Neill goes on the attack against Marek Laskowski

O'Neill pressed forward, but couldn't just get the finish as Laskowski resorted to spoiling and just about saw it out.

It was another impressive display from 'The Operator' who brought his usual army of supporters and sent them home happy as he continues to improve as a fighter.

"I couldn't get any closer to a stoppage," he said.

"It was maybe a bit frustrating as I was so close to a stoppage but he kept holding onto me

"That is my best performance to date and I'm saying that after every fight, which is a good thing. I'm improving so I can just keep going and see what happens.

"Maybe Owen Duffy in a title fight although I'm moving down in weight and said to him that if he can make welterweight I'll fight him no problem.

"Marty Quinn would be a good scrap for the fans. He just had a bit of bad luck with the sponsor pulling out so he didn't fight tonight, be."

McCarthy frustrated despite victory

It wasn't thrilling, but it was still win number 20 for Tommy McCarthy on Saturday as he boxed to a 78-74 points win over the unambitious Reinis Porozovs.

Tommy McCarthy ahead of his win

McCarthy could never quite get anything going as he rarely let the hands go, but then the opportunities to open up were sparse with the Latvian barely engaging and seemed just happy ti see out the eight rounds.

This is McCarthy's second win after back-to-back losses against Chris Billam-Smith and has hopes of another decent opportunity coming his way, so did what he had to do, but was nonetheless disappointed that he didn't get the chance to dazzle in front of the TV cameras.

"It's frustrating because it's my first fight in Belfast for a while, on TV," he said.

"In my last spar it was the best I had boxed in my life. Mark (Dunlop, manager) told me that guys was coming to win and I had to train like a demon.

"I was trying so hard to get flowing, but he was rigid and. At the end of the day, it's my 20th win so I move on.

"I've had two wins back (after the Chris Billam-Smith defeats) and I don't want to fight that type of opposition anymore because it makes me look bad and I'd rather look good."